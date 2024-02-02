French blockades continue despite farming unions' call for halt

Advertisement

The largest farming union, the FNSEA, and its ally the Jeune Agriculteurs union on Thursday called on members to end their protests, saying that the government "had listened" after a second package of financial aid was announced by prime minister Gabriel Attal.

However the radical right-wing Coordination Rurale, as well as the left-leaning Confederation Paysanne say they intend to keep up with their protests.

This means that, although greatly diminished, there will still be some disruption on the roads in France on Friday.

In addition to the blockades by members of the two smaller unions, many of the 'convoys' of FNSEA members who had converged on Paris are now heading, slowly, home.

Some barricades will be dismantled later on Friday, but remained in place in the morning.

A1, A6, A13, A10 Paris

The 'siege of Paris' had only been partially lifted on Friday morning. Although farmers are no longer actively blockading all eight autoroutes leading into the capital, blocks remain on several routes with severe traffic disruption.

It is not clear whether these farmers intend to remain, or will slowly disperse as the day goes on.

Fermetures liées aux manifestations :

A1 Senlis <=> Roissy

A5a Paris Réau => N104

A5a province à Moissy-Cramayel

A6 Paris Savigny/Orge => Wissous

A10 Dourdan <=> Marcousis

A13 Mantes <=> Flins

A15 Paris : à Argenteuil

A16 Isle-Adam <=> Hardvillers

N12 Plaisir <=> Méré — Sytadin (@sytadin) February 2, 2024

A1 and A16

Farmers in northern France have indicated that they intend to lift roadblocks on the A1 and A16 from around 11am on Friday, but on early morning traffic remained very disrupted.

A51 Marseille

The A51 remains blocked by members of Coordination Rurale, who have vowed to continue their actions.

A43 Lyon

The A43 péage at Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, close to Lyon, remains blocked and farmers say they intend to remain there until Monday, February 5th.

Supermarkets

Farmers in Loire-Atlantique are still blockading a distribution centre that supplies stores including supermarket giant Leclerc, as a result there may be shortages of some fresh products in stores.

The Conféderation paysanne union has also called a blockade of the Leclerc distribution centre in Ruffec, Charente, which could potentially affect stores in the south-west area.

A20 Occitanie

Blockades remain on the A20, but are likely to be lifted in the early afternoon of Friday.

A62 Agen-Montauban

The A62 between Agen and Montauban in south-west France, site of one of the first blockades, has now reopened, according to the préfecture.