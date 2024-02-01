LATEST: French farming unions call for end to protests and roadblocks

Advertisement

The government was "listening" to their demands, FNSEA chief Arnaud Rousseau said after earlier announcements of cash support and other measures by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

"We have decided to suspend the roadblocks and move to a new form of mobilisation," JA president Arnaud Gaillot said at the same news conference.

Although the FNSEA is the largest farming union in France, many of the more radical actions - such as the 'invasion' of Paris' Rungis market and the seizing and burning of goods from foreign lorries - have been driven by smaller unions.

On Thursday morning several hundred tractors from across the EU entered Brussels, ahead of an important agricultural summit.

ANALYSIS French farmers have won the battle but may lose the war

Meanwhile in France, farmers on Thursday concentrated their efforts on larger cities and the 'siege of Paris' - seeking to block the eight major entry points to the capital. Smaller unions have also attempted to restrict access to and from Rungis, the wholesale food market to the south.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin declared that a "red line" and has maintained a very heavy police presence on roads leading to the market, including armoured vehicles.

On Wednesday night, 91 people were arrested for attempting to enter Rungis. As of Thursday morning, 79 people were still being held, in connection to damage to property on Wednesday night.

José Perez, the head of the union Coordination rurale from Lot-et-Garonne which had been moving toward the food market, told BFMTV that local authorities "asked us to leave this morning. We are going to be escorted to the A20 motorway heading south, because they want us to leave the département."

Advertisement

Here are the areas affected by blockades on Thursday;

The below information is based on pre-announced demonstrations and the situation may change through the day. Anyone with a journey planned is advised to listen to local radio and follow local authorities in their area on social media for further updates on driving conditions.

Paris

Blockades are ongoing along the A1, A4, A5, A6, A10, A13, A15 and A16, approximately 30-40km outside of the capital.

According to France Bleu, the A1 remained closed between Senlis 60 and Roissy-en-France (toward Paris) and a Épiais-lès-Louvres going in the other direction. The A4 was closed between Serris and Ferrières-en-Brie towards Paris, as well as between Ferrières-en-Brie and Serris in the other direction.

Advertisement

The A6 had been closed between Savigny-sur-Orge and Wissous, and according to Le Parisien, on Thursday morning farmers had progressed to Chilly-Mazarin, not far from Rungis and Orly airport.

In terms of accessing the airport, public transport links remained operational. You can keep up to date with traffic in the Paris area using the website Sytadin.

Nantes

French media reported that the Cheviré bridge along the Nantes ring road remained inaccessible as of Thursday.

Rennes

The FNSEA and the Jeune Agriculteurs unions planned to blockade the Breton capital on Thursday with at least 300 tractors. Demonstrators are expected to occupy several roads around the city, including the ring road until early evening.

Angers

A similar blockade was planned for the city of Angers in western France, namely along the A11 and A87.

Local authorities warned on X on Wednesday night: "major traffic disruption is expected from 9.30 am in the Greater Angers area, in addition to the blockades already in place on the department's motorways." They recommended people postpone travel plans or work from home if possible.

Lyon

Farmers were set to continue their attempts to block access to roads around the city of Lyon on Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the A89, A7, A6 and A43 leading towards Lyon were wholly or partially blocked with severe traffic disruption around the area.

Nice

A rolling blockade was planned for Thursday morning, moving toward the Promenade des Anglais.

A71 Clermont-Ferrand

Access to the Clermont-Ferrand airport area remained restricted due to blockades along the A71 motorway on Thursday morning.

A5, A6, A19

Traffic disruption on the A5, A6, and A19 motorways in the Yonne département in Burgundy remained on Thursday, as well as around the towns of Sens and Avallon and in the city centre of Auxerre.

A31, A33 and A30

In eastern France, in the Meurthe-et-Moselle département, blockades remained in place and were expected to last until Friday. The blockades were located on the A31 near Atton and Pont-à-Mousson, on the A33 near Saint-Nicolas-de-Port and Ville-en-Vermois.

A13

In the Eure département, access to the A13 remained blocked off between exits 16 (Douains) and 17 (Saint-Aubin-sur-Gaillon).

A84

Traffic remained closed between Poilley and Saint-James.

A81

In the Mayenne département, two demonstrations were planned at the La Gravelle toll on Thursday. The motorway was also expected to be blocked going from the intersection of the D20 to the D22.

A51

In the Bouches-du-Rhône département, access to the A51 remained blocked due to disruption near the A8 junction.

Supermarkets

Farmers have also been blockading supermarkets in some parts of the country. In the Haute-Loire département, farmers blocked the entrances to around fifty supermarkets in Brioude, Yssingeaux, Craponne and Monistrol on Thursday morning.