LATEST: Where French farmers are blockading on Wednesday

Having successfully blocked the eight main roads that provide access to and from Paris on Tuesday, farmers unions aim to keep up the pressure on Wednesday, with more nationwide roadblocks planned.

France's prime minister had warm words for farmers during his speech to parliament on Tuesday, describing agriculture as "our pride and our strength, fundamental to our identity and traditions".

The agriculture minister is set to announce more concessions on Tuesday evening, but attention is now focused on Thursday's EU agriculture summit, where several European leaders are hoping to address farmers' complaints which have prompted protests across the continent.

Meanwhile, protests continue into Wednesday, January 31st, with French media reported 40-50 blockades across the country.

The below information is based on pre-announced demonstrations and the situation may change through the day. Anyone with a journey planned is advised to listen to local radio and follow local authorities in their area on social media for further updates on driving conditions.

Paris region

On Tuesday farmers successfully blocked all eight of the autoroutes leading to the capital - the A1, A4, A5, A6, A10, A13, A15, and A16, and they are determined to stay in position on Wednesday.

The blockades are mostly around 30-40km outside the capital so will also affect people passing through the area. Access to both of Paris' airports by autoroute from the south is affected by the blockades, although access is free for people coming by road from the north, or from inside Paris itself. Public transport links to the airports are running as normal.

Some smaller unions have also declared their intention to blockade Rungis, the wholesale food market to the south of the capital in order to "starve Paris". Interior minister Gérald Darmanin declared that a "red line" and there is a very heavy police presence on roads leading to the market, including armoured vehicles.

Traffic and public transport within Paris and its suburbs are running as normal.

Toulouse

Several access roads to Toulouse's Blagnac airport were blocked on Tuesday, with farmers setting fire to hay bales and tyres on the roundabout approaching the airport. Disruption looks set to continue.

Access to the airport is still possible, but airport bosses have advised anyone arriving by car to leave extra time for their journey. Public transport links to the airport are running as normal.

Lyon

The A89, A7, A6 and A43 leading towards Lyon are wholly or partially blocked with severe traffic disruption around the area

A11 and A87 Angers

Two main routes leading to the south-west town of Angers are blocked

Nantes

The Pont de Cheviré in Nantes remains blocked, as it has been for several days

Avignon

There are blockades set up at multiple entrance points to the city, with farmers saying they will not allow lorries carrying imported food to enter the town.

The following roads were blocked on Tuesday, with actions likely to continue in these locations on Wednesday;

The A480, A7, and A48 (Isère)

A40 at the Cluses toll in Haute-Savoie

A41 at the Saint-Martin-Bellevue toll near Allonzier-la-Caill in Haute-Savoie

RN7 at the Mably roundabout in the Loire département.

RN88 at the Saint-Ferréol d'Auroure exit

A26 at the Setques toll barrier in Pas-de-Calais

A16 blocked between Calais and Peuplingues

A62 roundabouts on Monday at the entrance to the A62 in La Réole

A64 between Soumoulou in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques département and Montréjeau in Haute-Garonne département.

M35 through Strasbourg

A13 between Gaillon and Vernon in the Eure département.

A75 (Cantal)

A11 between Durtal and Seiches-sur-le-Loir and at the Conerré exit near Le Mans

A31, A33 and N52 (Meurthe-et-Moselle) - the A31 at Atton, the A33 at Ville-en-Vermois, and the N52 at Bréhain-la-Cour.

A9 near Nîmes

A47 and A7 at Saint-Étienne and Lyon in both directions

The A7 between Chanas (exit 12) and Bollène (exit 19) in the direction of Marseille, as well as between Avignon (exit 23) and Chanas (exit 12).

A50 (Marseille)

RN113 (Nimes-Montpellier)

A50 and A57 Toulon