French Expression of the Day: Mes yeux sont secs

Why do I need to know mes yeux sont secs?

Because this can help you respond indifferently in French.

What does it mean?

Mes yeux sont secs - roughly pronounced maze yuh sont seck - directly translates as ‘my eyes are dry’.

While someone might say this in reference to their medical condition, you are more likely to hear it in response to a recent event that would normally elicit some kind of emotional response.

It basically means that you do not care or are indifferent - you won’t be shedding any tears over it. For example, if someone tells you that a politician you dislike lost the election, you might say this in response.

Similarly, if there is drama in your friend group and you are uninterested in the outcome, you might reply mes yeux sont secs.

Use it like this

Vous avez entendu dire qu'il a perdu le match ? / Mes yeux sont secs. Ce n'est pas mon joueur préféré. - Did you hear he lost the game? / You won’t catch me crying about it. He's not my favourite player.

Comment vous sentez-vous après avoir été écarté d'une promotion ?/ Mes yeux sont secs. Honnêtement, ce n'est pas grave. - How do you feel after being passed up for the promotion? / I’m not bothered. Honestly, it’s no big deal.