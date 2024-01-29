LATEST: Which roads are French farmers blockading on Tuesday?

Advertisement

On Monday, France's interior ministry estimated that at least 30 départements and 16 motorways were affected by farmers' protests and more than 15,000 law enforcement officers were mobilised, according to an announcement made by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Sunday evening.

Despite this, farmers began their 'siege on Paris', with blockades on roads leading to the caital, as well as at the wholesale food market of Rungis, and outside airports.

Despite concessions offered by French prime minister Gabriel Attal in a speech to farmers on Friday, the campaign of roadblocks has not ended.

Representatives from two of France's largest farming unions, the FNSEA and the Jeune Agriculteurs were set to meet Attal again on Monday evening, along with the Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau and Environment Minister Christophe Béchu, but union leaders say they plan to keep going.

Here's what we know so far about actions on Tuesday, January 30th.

The below information is based on pre-announced demonstrations and may change throughout the day. If you have a journey planned, listen to local radio stations or follow your local préfecture on social media for the latest updates.

A1, A4, A5, A6, A12, A13 and A15 (Paris region)

Hundreds of tractors were expected to take part in a days-long blockade along the major access points to Paris, with the goal of cutting off access to and from the capital.

Protesting farmers started the operation on Monday afternoon by blocking the A13 highway to the west of the capital, the A4 to the east and the A6 on which hundreds of tractors rolled towards Paris from the south.

By mid-afternoon they appeared to have met their objective of establishing eight chokepoints on major roads into Paris, according to Sytadin, a traffic monitoring service.

Demonstrators on the A6 told Le Parisien they were prepared to block the motorway for multiple days.

The roadblock locations mean that road access to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will be affected for people travelling from outside Paris, although it is not expected that there will be any disruption to public transport services from inside the city.

Unions also say they plan to blockade Rungis, the huge produce market outside Paris that provides much of the city's fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

You can find up to traffic information for the Paris region on the Sytadin website.

The A480, A7, and A48 (Isère)

“[Blockades] will last at least until Tuesday,” the president of Young Farmers in Isère, Jordan Desimones, told France Bleu.

As of Monday, the blockade went in both directions along the A43, and it was located between Bourgoin-Jailleu and Tour du Pin exits. The A48 was closed by Voiron, and the A480 was closed at the Catane bridge in Grenoble.

M35 (Strasbourg)

The FDSEA and the Jeunes Agriculteurs have called for a blockade of the motorway running through Strasbourg, the M35, at the Marché-Gare on Tuesday from 3pm onward.

The A13 (Eure)

The FNSEA of the Eure and Seine-Maritime départements were calling for farmers to take part in the 'siege' of Paris from Tuesday onward, according to France Bleu Normandie.

On Monday, the blockade along the A13 was between Gaillon and Vernon in the Eure département.

A75 (Cantal)

The FDSEA in Auvergne told local media that blockades along the A75 at Saint-Flour would continue until at least Tuesday.

The A11 (Maine-et-Loire)

The blockade along the A11, between Durtal and Seiches-sur-le-Loir, was planned to last until at least 11pm on Tuesday.

A31, A33 and N52 (Meurthe-et-Moselle)

France Bleu reported that three blockades would take place starting on Tuesday morning and were expected to remain in place for 48 hours in the Meurthe-et-Moselle département along the A31 at Atton, the A33 at Ville-en-Vermois, and the N52 at Bréhain-la-Cour.

A9

According to Le Monde, blockades along the A9 near Nîmes, which began on Thursday, were expected to continue past Tuesday.

The road, one of the major routes into France from Spain, has been blocked with tons of fruit, vegetables and wine that have been removed from Spanish-registered lorries - cheaper foreign imports of food and drink is a major complaint among farmers.

The following were areas blockaded on Monday, with the strong possibility of traffic delays continuing into Tuesday:

A47 and A7 (Lyon)

Meanwhile farmers in the south-east announced plans to mount a 'siege' operation in Lyon, which began on Monday afternoon. As of Monday, traffic was cut off on the A47 motorway Saint-Étienne and Lyon in both directions, according to Bison Futé.

The A7 was also closed in several areas on Monday evening: between Chanas (exit 12) and Bollène (exit 19) in the direction of Marseille, as well as between Avignon (exit 23) and Chanas (exit 12).

The left-wing farmer's union Confédération Paysanne was calling for strong action in the Lyon area on Tuesday morning at 8am. In their statement, they asked farmers to gather in front of a supermarket in Verpillière supermarket along Rue de Picardie Verpillière.

The A20

On Monday, the A20 was completely closed to traffic in both directions between Feytiat (exit 36) and Pôle de Lanaud (exit 38).

Toulouse

In several cities around France taxi drivers have joined the protests in recent days, using the high-profile activity to draw attention to their ongoing protests about fuel prices and changes to the rules on patient transport journeys.

In Toulouse taxi drivers gathered at the airport on Monday morning at 6am and began staging rolling roadblocks on the entrance routes.

A50 (Marseille)

On Monday morning, taxis blocked the A50 into Marseille with a rolling roadblock.

Bordeaux

Taxi drivers also began staging protests in Bordeaux, with plans for rolling roadblocks around the city's ringroad, on Monday.

RN113 (Nimes-Montpellier)

Taxi drivers staged a rolling roadblock on the RN113, starting at Nimes and heading to Montpellier, on Monday.

The Pont St Esprit along RD994 in the Gard département was also expected to remain closed until Tuesday. You can keep up with information about traffic in the Gard département here.

Lille

Taxis in Lille began blocking main routes into the city on Monday.

Toulon

Taxis held rolling roadblock both the A50 and the A57 near Toulon on Monday.

Ski resorts

On Monday, Farmers protested along parts of the RN21 and the RD935 with the intention of blocking access to ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

Re-openings

A63 (Bayonne)

After one week of protests, the blockade along the Touya bridge ended on Monday afternoon, according to France Bleu Pays Basque.