French feminist groups take aim at 'Mademoiselle'

For over a decade, official administrative bodies in France have been barred from using certain terms deemed patriarchal and sexist.

These include old-fashioned ways of 'maiden name', such as nom patronymique (patronymic name) and nom de jeune fille (young girl's name). Similarly, administrative documents stopped using the title Mademoiselle (Miss), instead requiring that official communication use Madame, the legal equivalent of Monsieur (Mister).

Nevertheless, French feminist groups, including Osez le féminisme and Chiennes de garde, are continuing the fight, saying the terms are still too widely used.

In honour of the first 'national day against sexism', which took place on January 25th, the groups sent out a joint announcement encouraging women to use their new platform 'Non de jeune fille'.

The groups denounced the continued use of these terms as a "symbolic violence against girls and women, who are constantly reduced to the status of 'daughter of and 'wife of'".

They are calling on women to post screenshots, photos and other proof of companies, banks, and even administrative bodies that "persist in using these sexist terms".

So what's the deal with 'maiden' names in France?

Feminist groups in France has been pushing back against the use of 'Mademoiselle' and 'nom de jeune fille' since the 1970s.

In 1981, then-president François Mitterrand created a 'ministry for women's rights', now known as the ministry tasked with 'equality between men and women' as well as the 'fight against discrimination'.

He placed notable feminist Yvette Roudy at the head of the new ministry, and in 1983 she was quoted stating that official documents need not specify a woman's status as either married, divorced or unmarried.

But it would not be until 2012, when former Prime Minister François Fillon issued a circular informing ministries and administrative bodies that the terms Mademoiselle, nom de jeune fille, nom patronymique, nom d'épouse and nom d'époux should no longer be used in government documents.

Later that year, the Conseil d'État validated the changes, making official the switch from Mademoiselle to Madame on government issued documents.

These days, if you go on the French government website 'Service-Public' you will find an explanation of 'official names'.

A nom de famille - the proper way to say 'maiden name' in French - is the surname that is indicated on one's birth certificate. If you have never changed your surname, then your nom de famille and nom de naissance would be the same.

As for the nom d'usage, this is optional. It's the surname you use on a daily basis. So if you use your spouse's surname or the surname of your parent who did not pass down their name (ie you use your mom's maiden name rather than your father's last name), then this would be your nom d'usage.

Formerly, this term was nom d'épouse prior to the 2012 changes. It can all be a bit confusing - luckily, The Local has a guide to names, surnames and filling out forms in French.

What about other old sexist terminology?

In reality, a lot of people do still use terms like nom de jeune fille, even though official documents are no longer permitted.

Oftentimes, people may use this language when speaking aloud, and some companies have not updated their policies (hence the efforts by Osez le Féminisme).

Similarly, there are other terms that remain in the popular lexicon, like enterrement de vie de jeune fille - the French equivalent to Bachelorette party, which directly translates to 'the funeral of the life of a young girl'.

Though, it's worth mentioning that the male equivalent is enterrement de vie de garçon (funeral of the life of a boy).

There is also an ongoing effort to push for 'inclusive writing', which offers feminine forms for traditionally masculine roles.

For example, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo uses the feminine la présidente rather than the traditional Mme le président (that's referring to her presidency of the AIMF mayors group).

And these days, government documents deliberately use both masculine and feminine - referring, for example, to le candidat ou la candidate, and recognise feminine forms for professions - la ministre, la secrétaire générale or la directrice.

But this has not been without pushback: in 2021, the former Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer tried to ban the teaching of inclusive writing. In 2023, the French Senate also attempted to restrict its usage, especially when employing the controversial 'median point' which intends to include both the masculine and feminine version of words, particularly job titles.