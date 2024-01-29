French Expression of the Day: Bon app’

Advertisement

Why do I need to know bon app’?

Because you might hear this at the start of a meal in France.

What does it mean?

Bon app’ - roughly pronounced say bohn app - is the shortened version of bon appétit, which means ‘enjoy the meal’.

The full phrase, or its shortened version, are both commonly used prior to the start of a meal, especially amongst young people and in informal dining settings.

Bon app’ is basically the mark that you can start eating - perhaps everyone around the table has been staring at their food, waiting for the host to sit down. Once they do so, someone might chime bon app’, which means the meal has begun.

You might also say it if you see your colleague heading out to lunch.

Advertisement

Even though bon app’ is widely used, some people in more wealthy or traditional circles might see it as vulgar to say before a meal, as it references the bodily function of digestion.

This tradition goes back to etiquette rules from the 19th century and even before that - the idea was that commenting on digestion prior to a meal could be insulting to the chef, as it implies the meal required a large effort from one’s digestive system.

Similarly, at a restaurant, you likely will be told bonne dégustation rather than bon app’ or bon appétit, as it is seen as the more formal version of the phrase. Some servers may also say bonne continuation when placing food on your table.

Nevertheless - many French people say bon app’ with no issue, and if someone says it to you, feel free to repeat it back to them.

Use it like this

Merci à notre hôte pour ce bon repas. Bon app’ tout le monde. - Thank you to our host for this lovely meal. Enjoy, everyone.

Ça a l'air délicieux ! Bon app’ - It looks delicious! Enjoy the meal.

Use the app

And if you do want to talk about mobile phone apps? That's une application and the shortened version is appli.