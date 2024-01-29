France debates slashing tax breaks for Airbnb rentals

Advertisement

First debated in December, the legislation would slash tax breaks for tourist properties to 30 percent from 50 or even 71 percent in some areas.

"We know what a problem this housing situation is for our fellow citizens," National Assembly (lower house) speaker Yael Braun-Pivet told reporters Thursday.

"We have to legislate," she added.

Many local authorities in France, including those in Paris, have enacted strict controls on Airbnb rentals in recent years, limiting the number of days that home-owners can rent out their property on the platform and requiring them to register with the mairie.

Latest data from Paris shows that in the central arrondissements, up to one third of homes are not in full time occupation, with an increasing number of Parisians driven out of the city by a shortage of affordable places to live.

But the proposed tax legislation faces opposition from the far-right Rassemblement Nationa (RN) and right-wing Les Républicains.

Even some in President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp say more research is needed into how short-term rental platforms affect the housing market.

MPs and other officials from areas popular with tourists say Airbnb and similar services have left locals struggling to find a home. Others have argued that rather than tinkering around the edges, a major new law is needed to ease stress on the rental market.

"I've spoken to the prime minister about a major housing bill," speaker Braun-Pivet said.

Newly appointed premier Gabriel Attal is expected to lay out his programme in a major speech Tuesday.