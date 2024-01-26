La Belle Vie: Understanding French farmers and celebrating France's art

Advertisement

French farmers have been in the news a lot recently in France. They have been protesting, blocking roads and engaging in 'operations escargots' ('snail operations' which are what we would call rolling blockades).

The movement has been gaining ground, as farmers complain that it is getting harder and harder to make a living, while complex EU and French rules only make matters worse.

But if you want to get to know French farmers and you are a little nervous to walk up to a barricade on the motorway, you can start by watching the hit TV show L'amour est dans le pré (Love is in the meadow) - a reality TV show based on the premise of setting up farmers (and other agricultural workers) on dates in the hope that they will find love.

It's hugely popular in France and it's a great way to get a vision of how people live in rural France, as well as gaining a bit of insight into French dating codes. One of our readers even says she perfected her French by watching the show.

The other big event going on in France this week is what some refer to as 'Cannes for comic books' - the Festival de la Bande Dessinée d'Angoulême.

It takes place every January, drawing fans, writers, and illustrators from all over the world. This year, a British woman, Posy Simmonds, took home the Grand Prix.

But it is no coincidence that France is the country to host one of the most important annual events in the comic book and graphic novel world - French people of all ages adore bandes dessinées (or just 'BDs').

The French bande dessinée traces its origins back to the end of the 19th century, coincidentally not long after the start of another artistic movement associated with France.

Impressionism began with a group of Paris-based artists in the 1870s and 1880s, but French museums have chosen 2024 to celebrate its 150th birthday. As such, there will be several special exhibitions across the country (as well as one in Washington DC) to mark the occasion.

France's well-stocked and beautifully decorated museums are a huge attraction for tourists. I've found that when you ask Parisians which tourist attraction they wish they spent more time enjoying, most would name a museum.

Last week, we noted that Paris was once again crowned the world's best tourist destination, but it is not just the capital city that people like to visit. France has culture of all varieties to offer, as well as lots of natural beauty from sandy beaches, to snow-covered mountains and vast expanses of countryside.

In the dead of winter, one of the best ways to push forward is to start dreaming of your summer holidays. For many (including myself), that means getting out into France's beautiful countryside and trying to explore a new part of the country on foot (or bicycle).

When people ask me my favourite thing about living in France, I'll usually talk about easy high-speed train transportation, as well as hiking paths. There are dozens of 'GR' footpaths crisscrossing the country, and they take you through picturesque villages and towns, along the coastline and through the mountains and hills.

If you are less outdoorsy, you could make the case that an entire day spent walking around the Louvre might amount to a hike (you will certainly get your steps in).

Hiking in France: The GR footpaths explained