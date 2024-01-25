French films with English subtitles to watch in February 2024

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this February in Paris.

There are six films on the docket, as well as a romantic movie-themed walking tour for Valentine's month and a meet-and-greet with a director.

Here’s what’s coming up;

Vermines (Vermin)

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, this scary spider film runs for an hour and 45 minutes. It tells the story of a young adult, Kaleb, who is passionate about exotic animals and decides to bring home a poisonous spider. You might be expecting a Spiderman-esque story here - but instead, the deadly spider escapes, leaving Kaleb and his neighbours locked down as the spider makes its way through the apartment building.

Where and when - The movie will be screened on Friday, February 2nd at 8pm. Beforehand, you can join the 'Women of Paris' walking tour at 5pm, as well as pre-drinks from 7pm.

The screening will take place at the Club de l'Etoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris.

Tickets - Priced between €8-€10, you can get them here. To join the tour, you can purchase tickets here. They are €15.

Vivants (On the Pulse)

Directed by Alix Delaporte, this drama follows a new camerawoman starting off her career in a busy newsroom. It gives audiences a glimpse into the world of prime-time news in France, including all of the complicated, stressful and sometimes funny moments as the main character learns the ropes.

Where and when - The screening will take place on Sunday, February 11th at 8pm at the Luminor theatre (20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris).

You can arrive early for pre-drinks from 7pm, and stick around afterwards for a Q&A with the director and main actress.

Tickets - Ranging between €8-€10. You can purchase them here.

Un Homme et une Femme (A Man and a Woman)

Directed by Claude Lelouch, this sentimental romance from 1966 tells the story of two people - both who recently lost their romantic partners - as they struggle with loss and the experience of finding love once again. It won the Cannes best-picture award at the time, as well as the Oscar for best foreign language film.

Where and when - The screening will take place on Friday, February 16th at 8pm at L’Entrepôt (7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris). Beforehand, you can join Lost in Frenchlation for a romantic movie-themed walking tour at 5pm, as well as pre-drinks from 7pm.

Tickets - Ranging from €7-€8.50 for the film - you can purchase them here. For the walking tour, tickets will be €15 and you can also buy them ahead of time online.

Making of

Directed by Cédric Kahn, this film chronicles the behind-the-scenes reality of the film industry, as seasoned director Simon tries with limited help to make his film about workers fighting to save their factory. Mirroring the subject of his film, conflict arises in Simon's own team, giving audiences a taste of the stress involved in film-making.

Where and when - The screening will take place on Friday, February 23rd at L’Entrepôt (7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris).

You can arrive early from 7pm for drinks and ice-cream.

Tickets - Ranging from €7-€8.50, you can buy them here.

Iris et les hommes (It's Raining Men)

Directed by Caroline Vignal, this film tells the story of Iris, a woman living a seemingly normal life with her husband, two daughters and thriving dental practice. Everything changes when Iris realises at a doctor's appointment that it has been a long time since her last sexual encounter, and she decides to sign up for a dating app.

Where and when - The screening will start at 8pm at L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris.

You can arrive early for pre-drinks from 7pm, as well as a stand-up comedy show from the English-speaking comedian Sarah Donnelly.

Tickets - Ranging from €13 – €15, purchase them here.

Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe

Directed by Martin Provost, explore the love story between French artist Pierre Bonnard and his muse, wife, and model Marthe.

Where and when - The screening will take place on Thursday, February 29th, at 8pm at Le Balzac (1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris).

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm, and stick around afterwards for a Q&A session with the director.

Tickets - You can purchase them online. They range from €8-€10.