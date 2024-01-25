French court excuses policeman for 'sexist insult'

Advertisement

The woman presiding judge "did not consider a policeman telling a woman who had been sexually assaulted she was a 'fat whore' to be a sexist insult," the woman's lawyer Arie Alimi said.

"The judiciary continues to protect police officers," Alimi added, saying his client would appeal.

The woman, then 34, in February 2022 filed a complaint in a Paris police station saying she had been assaulted in the street after several drinks on a night out.

A male police officer rang her back, leaving a message on her answerphone to come and finish the paperwork.

Thinking he had hung up, he started insulting her, calling her a "whore" twice and a "fat whore" once, the court was told.

The case sparked indignation from activists, who said it reflected how the police treated victims of sexual violence.

During the trial, the police officer said he had had to beg Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin to keep his job.

He was suspended for more than four months, then transferred and forbidden from contact with people filing complaints or those they accused. He apologised during the trial.