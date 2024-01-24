No, the Eiffel Tower is not on fire
A fake video appearing to show the Paris landmark ablaze has now been viewed millions of times on social media, with many users apparently believing that the Eiffel Tower is on fire.
The AI-generated footage was posted on the social media channel TikTok last week, and since then the footage has received 4.7 million likes and has been widely shared online.
While many users realised that the images were obviously fake, thousands did not, with people using the hashtag 'pray for Paris' in response.
A search on TikTok for 'Eiffel Tower' brings up 'Eiffel Tower on fire' and 'Eiffel Tower 2024 fire' as the top results.
As is hopefully clear by now - the Paris landmark is not on fire and on Wednesday continued to welcome tourists.
The tower was the most-visited tourist spot in Paris in 2023, welcoming 6.3 million visitors.
13 things you might not know about Paris' 'Iron Lady'
Comments
See Also
The AI-generated footage was posted on the social media channel TikTok last week, and since then the footage has received 4.7 million likes and has been widely shared online.
While many users realised that the images were obviously fake, thousands did not, with people using the hashtag 'pray for Paris' in response.
A search on TikTok for 'Eiffel Tower' brings up 'Eiffel Tower on fire' and 'Eiffel Tower 2024 fire' as the top results.
As is hopefully clear by now - the Paris landmark is not on fire and on Wednesday continued to welcome tourists.
The tower was the most-visited tourist spot in Paris in 2023, welcoming 6.3 million visitors.
13 things you might not know about Paris' 'Iron Lady'
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.