No, the Eiffel Tower is not on fire

Advertisement

The AI-generated footage was posted on the social media channel TikTok last week, and since then the footage has received 4.7 million likes and has been widely shared online.

While many users realised that the images were obviously fake, thousands did not, with people using the hashtag 'pray for Paris' in response.

A search on TikTok for 'Eiffel Tower' brings up 'Eiffel Tower on fire' and 'Eiffel Tower 2024 fire' as the top results.

As is hopefully clear by now - the Paris landmark is not on fire and on Wednesday continued to welcome tourists.

The tower was the most-visited tourist spot in Paris in 2023, welcoming 6.3 million visitors.

Advertisement

13 things you might not know about Paris' 'Iron Lady'