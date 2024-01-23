LATEST: Where in France are farmers blocking roads?

Advertisement

At least seven major motorways in France were blocked by farmer's protests on Tuesday morning, with more demonstrations possible throughout the day.

The protests began in the autumn of 2023 with a campaign of turning village signposts upside down, but demonstrations have escalated in recent days with motorways blocked.

Similar to their counterparts in other European countries, French farmers are protesting against heavy burdens of regulation and environmental standards which they say make it impossible to make a profit.

After meeting with the new PM Gabriel Attal and agriculture minister Marc Fesneau on Monday night, Arnaud Rousseau, the president of the largest agriculture union the FNSEA, told the French press that there would be "no end to actions from farmers without a concrete decision from the executive".

You can see the motorways blocked using this interactive map by French media, Franceinfo:

Here are more details on the situation;

The A7 - near Lyon

Blockades on the A7 motorway near by Chanas (south of Lyon) began at 4am on Tuesday morning, with several tractors blocking the road.

Des #agriculteurs bloquent l'autoroute A7 dans les deux sens de circulation depuis 4h du matin dans la Drôme. #AgriculteursEnColere pic.twitter.com/kD8ZUUZQSM — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) January 23, 2024

As of 8.50am, dozens of kimometres of traffic were recorded. The motorway was blocked in both directions, according to local authorities.

As a result, motorists were required to take Exit 12 (near Chanas) if going towards Valance. Motorists were recommended to use the 'secondary road network' by opting for national roads, like the Route 7. However, by 9am on Tuesday traffic had already become congested on this road too.

Motorists can follow the 'Autoroute A7' Twitter account for more updates.

08h30 : ⚠️sur #A7, manifestation toujours en cours entre Chanas et Tain l'Hermitage ⛔ Autoroute coupée dans les 2 sens. Déviation en place entre Valence et Lyon via Grenoble dans les deux sens de circulation pour contourner la difficulté #A7 #Radio1077 #InfoTrafic — Autoroute A7 (@A7Trafic) January 23, 2024

The A63 - in Bayonne

According to local authorities in Pyrénées-Atlantiques, the A63 was "blocked in both directions between Bayonne and Bordeaux at the Adour / Hubert-Touya bridge".

As such, motorists were forced to reroute, in order to take the A64 instead. Updates were available on the préfecture Twitter page.

A @VilleDeBayonne , dispositifs de déviation des poids lourds:

▶️sens NORD/SUD: sortie obligatoire à St-Geours-de-Maremne (40) pour rejoindre A64 par le réseau secondaire.

▶️sens SUD/NORD: déviation permettant de rejoindre St-Geours-de-Maremne via A64 et les réseaux secondaires https://t.co/N6vFdXDfIX — Préfet des Pyrénées-Atlantiques (@Prefet64) January 23, 2024

The A62 - in Agen

Due to demonstrations, the A62 in Agen remained blocked on Tuesday morning at Agen - located between Bordeaux and Toulouse.

The motorway was first blocked on Monday evening.

Un convoi de plusieurs centaines d’#agriculteurs en cortège pour bloquer une autoroute dans les deux sans pendant plusieurs jours proche de #Agen. pic.twitter.com/5899XPF7UN — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 22, 2024

Farmers also dumped tyres on the railway at the Agen station - as such, rail traffic between Agen and Marmande remained "disrupted" on Tuesday morning according to France's national rail service, SNCF.

You can find updates on the Lot-et-Garonne préfecture Twitter account.

Deuxième jour de manifestation des agriculteurs en Lot-et-Garonne, ce mardi 23 janvier l



⚠️ Évitez l’autoroute A62 en Lot-et-Garonne, dans les deux sens.



⚠️ Soyez prudents sur les routes et adaptez votre comportement. pic.twitter.com/eKXJ5cQAbv — Préfet de Lot-et-Garonne 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@Prefet47) January 23, 2024

The A20 - near Montauban

South of Agen, near Montauban, the A20 motorway was completely cut off going north towards Cahors, from exit 61.

The A16 - near Beauvais

Further north in the Oise département - north of Paris - local authorities expected long-lasting traffic slowdowns on Tuesday due to roadblocks near exits 14 and 15 of the A16 motorway, which had stopped traffic in both directions.

"The roadblocks on the A16 will be near Beauvais (airport) to increase pressure progressively," Gwenaëlle Desrumeaux, head of the Jeunes Agriculteurs union, told local media Oise hebdo. "We could have started with the A1 (which connects Paris to Lille), but we will not put everything in all at once. This action is meant to last", she said.

The A66 - near Ariège

Farmers were blocking roads in southern France, near Pamiers (south of Toulouse) on Tuesday morning, along the A66 and RN20 roads.

There was an accident on Tuesday morning which resulted in the death of one woman and serious injuries for her husband and teenage daughter.

The A64 - near Tarbes

According to Franceinfo, traffic disruptions were ongoing on Tuesday morning along the A64 near Tarbes, at the Capvern exit (no. 15), as well as at the Lannemezan roundabout.

The RN 124 - near Pujaudran and Dému

In south west France, the RN124 was blocked off in two places: at Pujaudran, near Toulouse in the Gers département, and on the Landes département side, in the Dému area.