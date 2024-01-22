British man convicted of murder by Paris court dies in Ireland

Advertisement

Sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2019 for the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Ian Bailey consistently maintained his innocence and stayed in Ireland, which refused to extradite him.

Bailey, 66, died on Sunday afternoon in Bantry, southern Ireland, following an illness, according to broadcaster RTE, adding that his death had been confirmed by his lawyer Frank Buttimer.

Bailey suffered two heart attacks last year, according to the Irish Times newspaper.

"We will never get the truth from him now," Toscan du Plantier's uncle Jean Pierre Gazeau told the Irish Examiner.

"We know he is a killer because the judge in France ruled it so, but it is not the same judgement in Ireland.

"The Irish State still has not solved the case."

The body of 39-year-old Toscan du Plantier, wife of film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was discovered by a neighbour on December 23rd, 1996 outside a holiday home in southwestern Ireland.

She had been beaten on the head with a concrete block and was wearing night clothes.

During the investigation Irish police twice arrested Bailey, in 1997 and again in 1998, but he was never prosecuted in Ireland due to a lack of evidence.

A Paris trial, however, ruled that there was "sufficient evidence" linking Bailey to the crime. Multiple French extradition bids for Bailey were nevertheless struck down by Irish courts.

"It was a case that really shook me," Marie Dose, the Toscan du Plantier family lawyer told AFP.

"I think a lot about Sophie's family - they were hoping for an extradition, which I considered legally impossible."

A documentary released in 2021 on streaming platform Netflix once again brought the case to the fore.