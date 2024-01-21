Taxes, cycling rules, and French terms: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

When comparing taxation, France usually comes out among the top for the countries with the most highly taxed residents. This is not necessarily a bad thing – France spends its tax revenue on all sorts of cool things from an excellent public healthcare system to state-run railways and nice little perks like allowances for holidays, workplace training or concert tickets.

As the finance ministry reveals the new brackets for income tax in 2024, we take a look at how much you can expect to pay, plus the other taxes and charges to factor in.

How much tax can you expect to pay in France in 2024?

After a lot of political drama, France’s new immigration law has been passed – pending approval from the Conseil Constitutionnel – and it includes a section on compulsory French language tests for certain cartes de séjour residency cards. Here’s what the new law says.

French language tests for residency cards: What the new law says

Figuring out French admin can be tricky – especially as more and more procedures move online – but you might be able to get your questions answered with in-person assistance at a ‘France Services’.

What is ‘France Services’ and how can it help foreigners in France?

Judging by the regular tirades on social media sites, there’s a proxy war between cyclists and motorists in some English-speaking nations.

In France, cyclists generally have a more favourable reputation among other road users. But a quick read of the Code de la Route reveals cyclists don’t have carte blanche on the country’s roads.

The 18 cycling offences in France that could see you fined

In what should be a surprise to precisely no-one, Paris remains the world’s most popular tourist destination, according to a new report – its popularity, apparently driven by romantic vistas on a certain video streaming site. But they’re not the only shows available in which the French capital supplies the amazing backdrops…

9 French Netflix series that aren’t Emily in Paris

An article on The Local this week discussed origin theories for French fries. They’re not the only things to get tagged with the label ‘French’. So, here’s another article answering the following question…

How do the French talk about 'French' kisses, doors and manicures?