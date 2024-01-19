Advertisement

Crime

French police search for baby kidnapped from hospital

Published: 19 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024 17:32 CET
This undated handout released by the French Interior Ministry, as part of the "Alerte Enlevement", an abduction alert procedure, shows the mother of Neilylah, female, 1 month old. (Photo by Handout / MINISTERE DE L'INTERIEUR / AFP)

A one-month-old baby girl was kidnapped late on Thursday from a hospital east of Paris, French police said on Friday, adding that her mother might be responsible.

Neilylah, a black girl with curly hair weighing around three kilos, was taken from the hospital in Meaux, around 40 kilometres east of the capital, police said.

Their main suspect is the baby's mother Tracy Ngoie, 21, who also goes by the name Chelsea.

Also black and measuring around 173cm (5 feet eight inches) tall, Ngoie was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey trousers and a red beanie hat.

Meaux prosecutors will hold a press conference on the search at 7:00 pm.

Neilylah was removed from the Meaux hospital between 7:35 and 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Authorities have activated a special kidnapped minor protocol for the search, which has been used only around 30 times since its introduction in 2006.

Criteria for its activation include the kidnapped person's health or life being in danger.

