french history

Why a €0 banknote will appear in France in February

Published: 17 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024 10:28 CET
The visual of the Euro Souvenir UEJJ 2024-7 80 YEARS OF THE LIBERATION OF FRANCE ticket is distributed under a Creative Commons (CC) licence

It might not buy you many baguettes, but a special €0 bank note will be released in France next month, in order to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A total of just 3,000 €0 collectors’ banknotes marking the events of June 6th, 1944, will go on sale from February 11th, when 400 will be offered on a first come-first served basis at the salon des Collectionneurs in Isle, near Limoges. 

But buyer, beware. There’s a two-per-purchaser limit on the number of notes, on sale for €3, that can be bought.

The notes feature several images retracing the history of the Allied invasion of France, including the Liberation celebrations on the Champs-Élysées, and Resistance activities in support of the invasion. 

The company behind the purely commemorative banknotes – which, obviously, have no commercial value – is Euro Banknote Memory. It has developed several €0 notes honouring famous people, monuments, or events, including Napoleon I, Vincent van Gogh, and the Eiffel Tower.

The bills are manufactured in the same way as ‘real’ money, with security features to prevent counterfeiting. The European flag is a pastiche, with the 12 stars replaced by text, and there is no mention of the European Central Bank (ECB) or its president’s signature.

Coins that are legal tender can be officially issued for special occasions. Each country in the Eurozone is entitled to two special editions per year.

Since 2002, France has issued €2 coins bearing images of Jacques Chirac and Simone Veil; and celebrated the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and the 70th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s famous June 18th Appeal in 1940. For 2024, France has already announced the issue of a coin to mark the Olympic Games in Paris.

