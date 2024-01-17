French Expression of the Day: Sucrer les fraises

Advertisement

Why do I need to know sucrer les fraises?

Because this French expression does not translate literally.

What does it mean?

Sucrer les fraises - roughly pronounced soo-cray lay frezz - technically translates as ‘to sugar the strawberries’.

However, when used as an expression it has a distinctly less pleasant meaning - it is usually applied to older people who have uncontrollable tremors, typically due to their age. They are said to be ‘sugaring the strawberries’.

But the expression can also be used to refer to someone who is senile - it's roughly equivalent to 'losing one’s marbles' or 'going gaga'.

The phrase is thought to have originated in the late 19th century, and it refers to the gesture of shaking a spoonful of sugar over strawberries, a movement which closely resembles a hand tremor.

Some also use it to describe anyone who is nervous or agitated and as a result are prone to shaking, or someone who has the shakes due to excessive alcohol consumption.

You could also say trembler comme une feuille (to shake like a leaf). It is a similar expression to refer to a person that is trembling.

Use it like this

Le vieil homme sucrait les fraises en essayant de boire son café. - The old man’s hands were shaking as he tried to drink his coffee.

Elle n'est pas très âgée, mais elle a déjà commencé à sucrer les fraises. Il faudrait peut-être chercher une aide à domicile. - She is not so old, but she is already losing it a bit. We may have to look for a home help.