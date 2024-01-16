Profile: The battle of France's young political hopefuls

Advertisement

France's newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, 34, last week hit global headlines by becoming the youngest ever - and first out gay - head of the French cabinet.

Meanwhile the party leader of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) Jordan Bardella, even younger at 28, himself eyes the post of prime minister if his mentor Marine Le Pen wins the presidency in 2027.

Following in the footsteps of President Emmanuel Macron, who came to power in 2017 aged 39, the two rising stars are expected to shape the country's future in an increasingly youthful political landscape.

Attal

While the two men have a lot in common, they come from different backgrounds. Attal grew up in Paris and went to the Ecole Alsacienne, a private school in the heart of the capital, before graduating from the equally elitist Sciences Po university.

He has been in politics for all of his adult life, initially with Parti Socialiste before converting to Macronism and standing in the 2017 as a candidate for Macron's LREM - his former partner Stéphane Séjourné was one of the earliest members of Macron's inner circle, helping him to set up the party in 2016.

Attal was appointed as a junior education minister in 2018 and since then has been the government spokesman, public accounts minister and education minister before becoming Prime Minister on January 9th.

Polling before his appointment as PM revealed him to be among the country's most popular politicians.

Bardella

Bardella was raised in the working-class suburb of Drancy, northeast of Paris, and studied geography at the Sorbonne. As his name suggests, his family is of Italian origin - emigrating to France from Turin in the 1960s.

He too has been in politics for all of his adult life, joining the youth wing of Le Pen's Rassemblement National at the age of 16 and going to work for the party after university.

He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2021 and in 2022 Le Pen made him president of the party - albeit on the understanding that she will remain the party's candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

According to opinion polls, Bardella is particularly popular with France's young people and is often seen surrounded by young fans. He boasted in January that his TikTok account had earned one million followers.

What do they say?

On Monday, Bardella lobbed fresh attacks against Attal, saying his appointment "won't change a thing" and pointed out that the former education minister left his old post "in the middle of a school crisis."

"He will therefore remain a minister who starts a job without ever finishing it", said Bardella.

Since his appointment last week, Attal mounted a charm offensive, promising to "free up France's potential" and demanding "action, action, action" from his ministers.

What do others say about them?

"Attal will become the face of Macronism in June's European elections," said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at Eurasia Group, a consulting firm.

"The days of gerontocracy in French politics are over, it seems."

He added that the results of the election will determine "the informal contest" to replace Macron as the champion of the centre in 2027.

If Attal also performs well in the role of prime minister, added Rahman, he could overtake Macron's first prime minister, Edouard Philippe, "as the favourite to assume the leadership of the pro-European, reformist centre."

Weekly Le Point said Attal and Bardella have kept "a close eye on each other's progress" in recent years.

"What they have in common, apart from their young age and their perfect command of communication codes, is their meteoric political rise," said the magazine.

Political observers say that Le Pen's possible ascent to power in 2027 when Macron hits his term limit is his worst nightmare and the European election is his last chance to stem the populist tide.

"This is the mother of all battles," said Benjamin Morel, a lecturer in public law at the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, referring to the European polls.

"If people are satisfied with Gabriel Attal, we're likely to see the RN's lead shrink," said Gaėl Sliman, head of the Odoxa polling institute.

Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament and co-founder of Place Publique, a centre-left political party, expressed concern the duel risked overshadowing the elections.

"But we will not let them hold the European election hostage", he told French daily Le Monde in a interview.

Meanwhile the French daily Libération put it more simply - "Attal-Bardella, a duel of the influencers".