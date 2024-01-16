French Word of the Day: Marrant

Advertisement

Why do I need to know marrant?

Because French people use this word to describe plenty of things - from people to events.

What does it mean?

Marrant - roughly pronounced mah-rahn - means ‘funny’, though in some cases it can be used to mean ‘entertaining’ or ‘bizarre’.

The word might sound a bit similar to the word for brown (marron) but the pronunciation in the final syllable makes the difference - roughly ‘ahn’ versus ‘ohn’.

It comes from the French verb marrer, which is less commonly used these days but means ‘to make [someone] laugh’ (faire rire).

You’ll hear this French word in plenty of situations - if your friend wants to introduce you to someone fun who is also a bit silly they might call them un/une marrant/e.

Conversely, someone who is a stickler for the rules and does not know how to let loose might be referred to as pas très marrant.

Marrant can also be used as an adjective to describe events - if you are coming home from an entertaining movie that made you chuckle a few times you might say le film était marrant.

A synonym might be drôle (funny).

Use it like this

Il est marrant ce type. Il pourrait faire du stand-up. - This guy is funny. He could do stand-up comedy.

La préfecture n'était pas très marrante. Ils m'ont dit qu'il me manquait des documents. - The prefecture was not all that fun. They told me I was missing documents.