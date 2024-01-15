On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Tax rebate - Households that declared certain things - such as childcare or charity donations - on their tax declarations in 2023 may benefit from an automatic rebate of €634 on Monday, according to Actu France. At least 183,000 households are expected to benefit.

French parliament back - Lawmakers in France are returning to work this week after time off for the Christmas holidays.

Tuesday

Macron speech - President Emmanuel Macron will give what is being described as an 'XXL press conference' on Tuesday, his first interview since the government reshuffle and appointment of new prime minister Gabriel Attal.

Farmer's mobilisation in Toulouse - On Tuesday, around 400 tractors and some 2,000 farmers from across southern France are expected to converge upon the city of Toulouse, Franceinfo reported. The goal will be to protest several changes affecting farmers, including "increases in water charges and the the price of agricultural diesel."

Snowy weather - More snow and cold weather could be on the forecast for Tuesday, January 16th, as a depression from the south-west moves across France. By Wednesday, forecasters predict that temperatures will rise again, with snow changing to rain across much of northern France.

Radar cameras - Starting on Tuesday, several French cities, including Toulouse and Marseille, will end the testing phase for urban speed and red light cameras. That means that tickets will begin to be issued for violators.

Wednesday

Rape charges review for interior minister - France's highest court will on Wednesday review the complaint of rape made against interior minister Gérald Darmanin. The accusation dates back to 2009, when Darmanin was mayor or Tourcoing in northern France, and it is expected that the charge will be dropped after the court review on Wednesday. Darmanin denies the accusation.

Saturday

Sarlat truffle festival - Starting on Saturday, the Dordogne town of Sarlat will begin festivities surrounding the Périgord Noir truffle, one of French gastronomy’s great delicacies.

Sunday

Demonstration against immigration law - The head of the CFDT union and 'over 200 other French personalities' are calling for a 'citizen's march' against the recently passed immigration law on Sunday, January 21st - just a few days ahead of the release of a decision by the Constitutional Council.