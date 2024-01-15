More snow and freezing temperatures forecast for France

Advertisement

Less than a week after snow fell across large swathes of northern France, Météo France has put it on the forecast again.

Forecasters were predicting 'light' snowfall in parts of northern France as early as Monday night, as a low pressure system moves in. Larger quantities were expected on Wednesday.

Weather experts noted that Grand Est, Normandy, and Ile-de-France (Paris) regions were expected to get the heaviest snow mid-week.

❄️ Mise à jour du bulletin de pré-vigilance de Météo-France pour l'épisode de #neige & de pluie verglaçante de mercredi & jeudi. pic.twitter.com/74h7mxd5Tx — Météovillages (@aallicheoff) January 15, 2024

Snowfall on Wednesday was likeliest in the Somme, Aisne and Oise départements, with a 90 percent prediction from Météo France.

In the Paris region - as well as some other départements including Eure, Seine-maritime, Nord, and Pas-de-Calais - snow was predicted at a 70 percent rate. The likelihood of snow dropped down to 60 percent when moving toward eastern France, according to the latest forecasts from Météo France.

There may also be some snowfall in western parts of the country, like Brittany, but there was only a 30 percent probability as of Monday. However, Brittany and central France could still see freezing rains halfway through the week.

What about temperatures this week?

The weather in northern France was expected to be dry and cold on Tuesday, with temperatures around 1C in Strasbourg, 2C in Lyon and 4C in Brest. Meanwhile, southern France was forecast to have milder weather, with temperatures up to 13C in Nice and 17C in Biarritz.

With temperatures ranging close to freezing in the Paris region and eastern France, there was a possibility of ice on the roads this week, with experts urging caution while driving.