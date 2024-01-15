French cities start to issue fines to drivers caught on new cameras

Advertisement

Over the past two years several French cities have been running a trial phase on having fixed 'radar' cameras to monitor speed and compliance with traffic rules.

The trial is now over and from Tuesday, January 16th, cities including Toulouse and Marseille will begin issuing fines to drivers caught by the cameras either speeding or running a red light.

The fixed cameras are common on rural routes or A roads, but are not usually used in cities - fines issued will be the same as those for drivers who are stopped by police for traffic offences, which in some cases can also include points on your driving licence.

For the moment, however, their use in cities is limited.

The south-west city of Toulouse has the most cameras - 20 within the city centre - while Marseille has at present just three cameras. Meanwhile the départements of Belfort and Doubs, both in eastern France, have announced that they will be rolling out urban cameras to enforce stopping at red lights and speed limits. Other areas are expected to follow suit.

You can find a map of the camera sites HERE.

Larger cities like Paris also plan to roll out camera technology to enforce low emission zones - at present many cities have restrictions on older and more polluting vehicles through the Crit'Air sticker system, but enforcement is via police stops, rather than an automated camera system such as the one in place in London.