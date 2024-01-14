New laws, public transport, and sales rules: Essential articles for life in France
A rundown of new French laws coming into force in 2024 to contesting an unexpected bill and tips on learning French for older people - these are six essential articles for life in France.
From driving to recycling, property taxes to (maybe) new rules on immigration – here are the new laws that come into effect in France in 2024.
The new laws in France in 2024
Ticket prices for Paris’s Metros, buses and RER trains are set to almost double during the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics, while a single ticket from the city centre to either the Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports will go up to a whopping €16 during the Games’ period.
Luckily, there are ways around the price increases for city residents.
How Paris residents can avoid public transport price hikes during 2024 Olympics
It’s that time of year when you can pick up a bargain in France, but did you know that the periods when shops here can offer sales is strictly regulated by the government?
What you need to know about France's 2024 winter sales
Being unexpectedly charged for a long-forgotten tax or hospital bill in France can be frustrating. Here is what to do if you find yourself needing to contest a bill.
What is a 'saisie sur compte bancaire' in France and how can I contest it?
Learning a new language is difficult for anyone - regardless of age - but it can feel even more intimidating for those nearing retirement. Here are some tips for keeping up your French skills.
Tips for learning French as an older person in France
And finally … why not shake off the winter blues with a trip to one of these lovely French towns?
Comments
See Also
From driving to recycling, property taxes to (maybe) new rules on immigration – here are the new laws that come into effect in France in 2024.
The new laws in France in 2024
Ticket prices for Paris’s Metros, buses and RER trains are set to almost double during the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics, while a single ticket from the city centre to either the Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports will go up to a whopping €16 during the Games’ period.
Luckily, there are ways around the price increases for city residents.
How Paris residents can avoid public transport price hikes during 2024 Olympics
It’s that time of year when you can pick up a bargain in France, but did you know that the periods when shops here can offer sales is strictly regulated by the government?
What you need to know about France's 2024 winter sales
Being unexpectedly charged for a long-forgotten tax or hospital bill in France can be frustrating. Here is what to do if you find yourself needing to contest a bill.
What is a 'saisie sur compte bancaire' in France and how can I contest it?
Learning a new language is difficult for anyone - regardless of age - but it can feel even more intimidating for those nearing retirement. Here are some tips for keeping up your French skills.
Tips for learning French as an older person in France
And finally … why not shake off the winter blues with a trip to one of these lovely French towns?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.