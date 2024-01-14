France praises Taiwan's 'democratic' vote

Advertisement

"We extend our congratulations to all the voters and candidates who took part in this democratic exercise, as well as to those who were elected," the French foreign ministry said, without mentioning independence-leaning President-elect Lai Ching-te by name.

"We reaffirm the crucial importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, call for the status quo to be respected by all parties, and hope for a resumption of dialogue between the two shores of the Strait", the foreign ministry added.

"Taiwan is an important partner for Europe and France, particularly in the economic, cultural, scientific and technological fields, and we hope that following these elections, ties with the island will continue to strengthen, in keeping with our one-China policy."

Voters spurned Beijing's repeated calls not to vote for Lai, delivering a comfortable victory for a man China's ruling Communist Party sees as a dangerous separatist.

Lai triumphed over his nearest rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang, on Saturday by more than 900,000 votes, rounding off an election campaign marked by diplomatic pressure from Beijing and near-daily incursions by Chinese

fighter jets.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to seize the island one day.