La Belle Vie: The best French cities to visit this winter and how to toast in France

The beginning of January is always a bit depressing - the holidays are over, the Christmas tree is down, no public holidays to look forward to until Pâques (Easter). If you love a bargain like I do, then there is one thing to look forward to: the winter soldes.

In France, the definition of sale (solde) is specific: it has to do with items being sold for less than what they were purchased for. Sales are tightly regulated and only allowed to happen twice a year in France. If you have a broken vacuum cleaner, malfunctioning coffee pot, or perhaps you have been eyeing a pair of shoes at your favourite store, now is the time to strike.

What you need to know about France's 2024 winter sales

Are the French funny? This has been an ongoing conversation in our office (and in my household) since before the start of the Christmas holidays. In December, we published two articles with French comedy recommendations - one from our readers, and another with The Local's favourites.

I think we have gotten to the bottom of the mystery now.

Do the French really have no sense of humour?

There is one place where you can be sure to hear a lot of French jokes, and that is at a French party.

Be forewarned - there are several different types of parties, from the apéros (early evening drinks) to crémaillères (housewarming). Maybe you've been invited to a teuf - in which case, things might be a bit more lively than a classic French dinner party.

'No beer pong': 9 things to know before you go to a French party

Be sure to memorise the golden rule: maintain eye contact while toasting. This tradition goes all the way back to the Middle Ages. Apparently, the idea was that you should look your drinking partner in the eyes to deduce whether they are trying to poison you.

While we're a bit less worried about poison nowadays, people are still superstitious that failing to keep eye contact while cheers-ing can lead to bad luck.

Santé! Five things to know about proposing a toast in France

The next question is what to toast? The answer depends on where in France you are.

While white wine might feel like a summer beverage, but not if you are enjoying a heavy yet delicious raclette in Savoie. Oftentimes, the Alps feels like the best place to visit during the winter months in France, but there are so many other villages and towns across the country that are worth a cold-weather trip.

14 towns in France that are perfect to visit in winter

And finally, if you plan to drive to Cassis or Beaune this winter, you'll want to keep in mind that the tolls on French autoroutes are set to increase in February 2024.

Aside from that, some French motorways are generally more expensive than others. It might be worth it - both financially and for the pleasure of looking out the window - to take the scenic route.

What are the most expensive autoroutes in France you might want to avoid?