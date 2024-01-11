French Word of the Day: Balancer

Advertisement

Why do I need to know balancer?

Because this French word has become important in the lexicon, especially in a post #MeToo world.

What does it mean?

Balancer - roughly pronounced bah-lahn-say - might look recognisable to an English-speaker, expecting a verb related to scales or measurement.

In its official definition, balancer means to swing or make something oscillate. It can also be used like the English word - to describe finding an equilibrium or weighing two things against each other.

On top of that, the word ‘balance’ does mean scale.

But you are more likely to hear balancer used in a colloquial sense - to throw or toss something.

For example, if your friend tosses a cigarette out the window, one might say il a balancé sa clope par la fenêtre.

In a less physical meaning of the word, balancer can be used when discussing something shocking or surprising - for example, if a celebrity has a ‘tell-all’ moment, the press might write il balance tout.

Over time, the word has evolved and can be used when discussing people as well. In this sense, balancer means to denounce someone or to make something public.

As such, a ‘grosse balance’ is a massive snitch, someone who reports rule-breaking to the authorities.

You’ve probably also heard the verb more in recent years, during the MeToo movement in France, the hashtag #BalanceTonPorc - meaning expose or denounce your pig - became widespread.

Use it like this

La jeune actrice balance sur le réalisateur, et ses fans affirment qu'ils ne regarderont plus les films du réalisateur. - The young actress denounced the director, and her supporters promised to stop watching his films.

Ils l'ont balancé à la police. - They denounced him to the police.