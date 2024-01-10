What happens next: Who will be in France's new government?

Advertisement

In France, prime ministers are in charge of the day-to-day running of the government, as well as heading up the Council of Ministers, which takes the key decisions of government.

Usually, when a new prime minister is appointed, they are expected to choose a new cabinet - though it is worth noting, the president technically has the final say on any appointments.

This will be Gabriel Attal's first major task as PM, and as of Wednesday, French media were speculating that Attal could choose the new members of his government sometime before the end of the week.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear when the new cabinet will be announced.

Why the reshuffle?

Commentators see the reshuffle as essential to relaunch Macron's centrist presidency for its last three years and prevent him becoming a "lame duck" leader after his party lost its overall majority in 2022 legislative elections.

With Macron unable to run again in 2027, ministers have publicly aired concerns that Le Pen has her best chance yet to win the presidency.

As such, the president's decision to favour Attal over more experienced cabinet members has been widely viewed as an attempt to recapture what the head of state termed the "spirit" from his own rise to power in 2017, when he was just 39 years old.

However, the appointment was less than smooth - Macron reportedly had to overcome objections from some cabinet ministers as well as key powerbrokers outside of cabinet, including ex-premier Edouard Philippe and presidential chief of staff Alexis Kohler.

The Le Monde daily said his nomination had been "disputed". Left-leaning Liberation headlined "Macron prime minister", arguing that Attal will be left no room for manoeuvre by his mentor.

Attal will go toe-to-toe ahead of the European elections with another rising star of French politics, the even younger Jordan Bardella, 28, who is now party leader of Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN).

Who could be in (and who could be out)?

Interior minister - Sources close to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told AFP the powerful 41-year-old had received assurances from Macron that he would stay in his post. Darmanin, another young high-flyer, had received the biggest political setback of his career in December when an immigration bill was initially rejected in parliament. French media reported that Attal and Darmanin were to visit a police station in the Val d'Oise département together on Wednesday afternoon.

Finance minister - The future of Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, the only top minister to have been post since Macron's election in 2017, was more uncertain with some sources wondering if he was eager to work under a man who was once a junior minister in his own department.

Foreign minister - There was also a question mark over the post of foreign minister, currently held by former ambassador to the UK Catherine Colonna. Some have speculated that her tenure as foreign minister may be nearing its end - according to Ouest France (citing Politico), several appointments she had scheduled for this week have been cancelled.

Transport minister - Clément Beaune, France's current transport minister, who in a previous role as Europe minister was a key figure in Brexit negotiations, was also seen at risk. Beaune and other left-leaning figures in the centrist government made clear their displeasure over the final text of the immigration bill when it eventually passed, reportedly leaving Macron furious.

Education minister - Attal will also need to find a replacement for his old job of education minister, one of the key posts in government which he held for less than half a year. It is possible Attal will continue to hold the post. According to Le Parisien, the young PM reportedly made it known he would like to continue holding the position. This has been done before - for example, when Raymond Barre had held the post of Prime Minister and that of Finance between 1976 and 1978.