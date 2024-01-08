French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

Advertisement

As part of the long expected reshuffle Macron opted to replace his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who had held the position for 20 months.

Macron was expected to announced a replacement on Monday.

The favourites to become the next PM are 37-year-old Armed Forces minister Sebastien Lecornu, 43-year-old former agriculture minister Julien Denormandie and Education Minister Gabriel Attal, just 34, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent hours.

A source close to the government told AFP that Attal was now the favourite to succeed Borne. If named, he would be France's youngest ever and first openly gay prime minister.

Borne, aged 62, was only the second woman to lead a government in France. She had held talks with Macron at the Elysée on Monday afternoon, a sign that the reshuffle was imminent, and left about an hour later without making any announcement.

Macron paid tribute to Borne after accepting her resignation.

"Your work in serving the nation each day was exemplary," he said.

Madame la Première ministre, chère @Elisabeth_Borne, votre travail au service de notre Nation a été chaque jour exemplaire. Vous avez mis en œuvre notre projet avec le courage, l’engagement et la détermination des femmes d’État. De tout cœur, merci. pic.twitter.com/G26ifKfKzj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 8, 2024

In France, prime ministers are not directly elected and are instead appointed by the president. As such, it is not uncommon for French presidents to replace their prime ministers from time-to-time, based on the political climate at hand.

Commentators in France had been speculating that there would be a cabinet reshuffle for several days, particularly following the passing of the immigration bill last month, which went through with many controversial changes imposed by the centre-right opposition.

The reshuffle is seen as essential to relaunch Macron's centrist presidency for its final three years, and prevent him becoming a "lame duck" leader.

While Macron cannot run again in 2027, relaunching his government is seen as crucial to help prevent far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen becoming president.