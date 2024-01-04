France expels nearly 5,000 foreign criminals in one year

Advertisement

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed on the social media site X that French authorities had expelled 4,686 foreign criminals in 2023, which reflected a 30 percent rise on the previous year.

"In line with the demands laid down by the French president 4,686 foreign criminals were sent back to their countries of origin in 2023, that's a 30 percent rise on 2022 and double the number in 2021," Darmanin tweeted.

The issue of deporting foreigners convicted of crimes has been a hot potato issue in France after several high profile incidents where crimes had been committed by individuals who had been ordered to leave the country.

French MPs recently gave the green light to controversial new immigration law that Darmanin argued was vital in order to give authorities the power to expel criminals more easily.

"From the end of January the immigration law will allow accelerate considerably the number of expulsions," Darmanin added.

The minister has urged local authorities to make use of new power included in the law to increase the number of those expelled.

The new law is currently being examined by the Constitutional Council and will allow authorities to expel individuals who arrived in France before the age of 13 and those who have a French spouse.

Advertisement

Most of those expelled were from countries in north Africa, sub-Saharan Africa or central Europe and were sent home after serving prison sentences.

The figures do not include those expelled from France on suspicion of being involved in terrorism.