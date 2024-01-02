How young people in France could benefit from Germany's KulturPass

Advertisement

Germany Culture Minister Claudia Roth said she wanted to combine Germany's offer for young people with a similar scheme in France - and make a reciprocal arrangement.

"We now want to make the culture pass Franco-German," the Green politician told German news agency DPA in Berlin.

"We are in the process of working out how it will be possible for French culture pass holders to benefit from it in Germany and vice versa."

If launched, it would allow, for example, French teens to spend their budget on a concert in Germany or German teens to buy tickets to the Louvre.

France launched its 'pass culture' in 2021 for 18-year-olds and it has since been rolled out for 15 to 17-year-olds as well - the teens get €300 to spend on cultural activities or products of their choice.

The scheme is open to all teenagers resident in France - there is no requirement to be a French citizen - and the money can be sent on cultural products including books, music, graphic novels, concerts, museum or gallery visits and cinema tickets.

Germany introduced its own 'KulturPass' scheme in 2023 - 18-year-olds could register online and receive a €200 voucher for cultural products like concert tickets, books, musical instruments and film tickets.

Since the project launched in June 2023, 750,000 German teenagers have taken advantage of the offer, while 265,000 have already activated their pass.

Although details are yet to be confirmed of the expanded Franco-German offering, ministers in Germany are talking about sourcing new funding to expand the scheme.

If successful, it would be the latest in a series of cross-border projects aimed at strengthening ties between the French and German people, especially younger people.

A young person's Franco-German rail pass is also in development.