All flights cancelled from French airport after control tower struck by lightning

Services in and out of Brest airport in Brittany were cancelled on Saturday evening when the control tower was struck, as the area was lashed by Storm Geraldine.

The airport had originally hoped to restart flights on Tuesday morning, but now says that services will not restart until Thursday, January 4th.

The airport blamed the Service de navigation aérienne, saying that it has responsibility for repairs of this type at the control tower.

However the SNA l'Ouest reportedly had no available technicians over the New Year holiday weekend.

Work began on Tuesday morning, but the damage was more significant than first thought.

After initially saying that there would be no flights until "3pm on Tuesday at best, with no guarantees", the airport later said: "The Brest Air Navigation Service (SNA) should reopen on the morning of Thursday January 4th 2024 to be operational and ensure commercial traffic during the final weekend of the school holidays."

Passengers are advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.