Northwest France issued weather warning for strong winds
An orange weather alert has been issued to the Côtes-d'Armor, Finistère and Morbihan departments, with winds of up to 120km/h set to batter the northwestern coast of France.
Residents of three Breton departments have been urged by the French meteorological service to be "very vigilant" in the face of strong winds from around 8:30pm onwards.
An orange warning has been issued in Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor and Finistère - the latter two also face a small possibility of flooding from heavy rains.
🔶 3 départements en Orange (https://t.co/CSYEovTI83) pic.twitter.com/vQZOPkhozS— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) December 30, 2023
The harsh weather conditions are set to last through to 4am on Sunday.
"These winds could see gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h inland and up to 120 km/h along the coast. Higher speeds are possible on exposed capes," according to Météo-France.
Comments
See Also
Residents of three Breton departments have been urged by the French meteorological service to be "very vigilant" in the face of strong winds from around 8:30pm onwards.
An orange warning has been issued in Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor and Finistère - the latter two also face a small possibility of flooding from heavy rains.
🔶 3 départements en Orange (https://t.co/CSYEovTI83) pic.twitter.com/vQZOPkhozS— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) December 30, 2023
The harsh weather conditions are set to last through to 4am on Sunday.
"These winds could see gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h inland and up to 120 km/h along the coast. Higher speeds are possible on exposed capes," according to Météo-France.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.