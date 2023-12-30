Northwest France issued weather warning for strong winds

Advertisement

Residents of three Breton departments have been urged by the French meteorological service to be "very vigilant" in the face of strong winds from around 8:30pm onwards.

An orange warning has been issued in Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor and Finistère - the latter two also face a small possibility of flooding from heavy rains.

The harsh weather conditions are set to last through to 4am on Sunday.

"These winds could see gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h inland and up to 120 km/h along the coast. Higher speeds are possible on exposed capes," according to Météo-France.