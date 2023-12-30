Advertisement

Weather

Northwest France issued weather warning for strong winds

The Local (news@thelocal.com)
The Local ([email protected])
Published: 30 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023 14:20 CET
Northwest France issued weather warning for strong winds
Parts of Northwest France will be battered by winds on Saturday night. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

An orange weather alert has been issued to the Côtes-d'Armor, Finistère and Morbihan departments, with winds of up to 120km/h set to batter the northwestern coast of France.

Advertisement

Residents of three Breton departments have been urged by the French meteorological service to be "very vigilant" in the face of strong winds from around 8:30pm  onwards. 

An orange warning has been issued in Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor and Finistère - the latter two also face a small possibility of flooding from heavy rains. 

The harsh weather conditions are set to last through to 4am on Sunday. 

Advertisement

"These winds could see gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h inland and up to 120 km/h along the coast. Higher speeds are possible on exposed capes," according to Météo-France. 

More

#Weather

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also