LATEST: Eurostar cancels Saturday services due to flooding in UK

At least 43 services, mostly between London and Paris, have now been cancelled and severe disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

Passengers were told that all services have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded on what was expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Services departing from London St Pancras, Paris Gare du Nord and Brussels Midi are affected.

The cause of the cancellations is flooding - a tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent was inundated as the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large swathes of the UK.

Domestic rail services in southern England are also affected.

"Flooding between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled," the train operator Southeastern said on its website.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

It is not clear whether Sunday services will be affected.

Southeastern said flooding had affected both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet, meaning both tunnels are closed.

"This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International," Southeastern added.

Because the issue is with rail track close to London, Channel Tunnel Le Shuttle services are unaffected.

The major travel disruption comes just a week after dozens of Eurostar services were cancelled due to a strike by workers in the Channel Tunnel.

The brief strike on Thursday, December 21st, saw around a dozen Eurostar services cancelled and thousands of passengers suffered disrupted Christmas journeys.

Eurostar train services resumed on December 22nd after an agreement was reached.