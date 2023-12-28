PODCAST: What to expect in France in 2024 - from politics to travel news and the Olympic Games

Advertisement

In a special episode of the Talking France podcast, the regular team of Ben McPartland, Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield look ahead to 2024.

From the likely political flashpoints to the new laws set to be introduced - and the European Elections - we begin by taking a look at the political landscape. Will it be as fractious and divided as in 2023? Highly likely.

Then we're looking ahead to travel news - what the EU's long-delayed EES passport control system will mean for travel in and out of France when it is finally introduced (probably, if there are no further delays) in 2024.

And should you avoid travel to France altogether when the Paris Olympics are on? What will the French capital itself be like during the Games? Will you really need a QR code to move around and city? And - most importantly - will Paris be ready to host the biggest sporting event on the planet?

And finally, Notre-Dame is scheduled to reopen in 2024, five years after the devastating fire - we take a look at what the renovation will be like and when we can expect to see inside the iconic cathedral again.

