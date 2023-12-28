French word of the Day: C'est bon v C'est bien

Advertisement

It's often the case in French that you'll find several words that mean basically the same thing, and it's not always easy to know which one is appropriate. Our new mini series looks at some of the most common word pairs, and sorts out which should be used and when.

Why do I need to know the difference between C'est bon and C'est bien?

Google Translate would have you believe that there is no difference between these two terms, as both translate into 'it's good'.

There are, however, subtle differences between the two.

Advertisement

What is the difference?

The choice between bon and bien can be tricky, and even French people get them confused. Don't stress too much about mixing up these words, as both do express a positive sentiment.

The easiest rule of thumb is to use 'bon' when talking about something you can taste or smell.

Bon is also used when discussing the weather or if something is correct (eg The article is good like that - L'article est bon comme ça)

Meanwhile, bien is typically used when describing something that has been done in a satisfying manner. For example, you might reply 'c'était bien' after your friend asks how your holiday was.

There are some other grammar rules to keep in mind. While technically both words can be adjectives, you are much more likely to see bon in this sense.

On the other hand, bien can be used as an adverb, similar to how one might use 'well' in English (eg He speaks French well - Il parle bien français)

Examples

C'est un bon cuisinier - He is a good cook.

C'est très bon. J'aime ce vin. - It is very good. I like this wine.

Il cuisine bien. - He cooks well.

Les vacances se passent bien ? - Are your holidays going well?