Weather alerts as storm Gerrit set to hit northern France

Snow, rain and high winds from Storm Gerrit have caused widespread disruption in Britain, with travellers warned of delays and potentially hazardous conditions on their way home from the Christmas holidays.

Several British Airways flights have been cancelled, while major disruption has been reported on rail services between London and Luton, and LNER has advised passengers not to travel, because services are, "likely to be subject to significant delays and short notice alterations or cancellations" due to severe weather.

Météo France, meanwhile, has put seven départements in Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France on early warning for high winds as the fringes of Storm Gerrit pass: Finistère, Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor, Manche, Calvados, Pas-de-Calais and Nord.

So far, cross-Channel ferry services have not been affected by conditions, but significant delays are being reported at Dover because of “staff sickness within Police aux Frontières”.

The current wait time at the French border is 120 minutes. The additional processing time today is a result of staff sickness within Police aux Frontières. All teams are working hard to get everyone on their way as quickly as possible. — Port of Dover Travel (@PoD_travelnews) December 27, 2023

Forecasters predict “strong gusts from Brittany to the Channel coast”, reaching the storm threshold of 100 km/h in western Brittany, and 80 km/h inland. In Normandy and Hauts-de-France, wind speeds will be between 70km/h and 80 km/h along the coast.

Météo France also warned that winds will remain strong, with gusts of up 50 90km/h, into Thursday and Friday, though it has not yet raised any alerts for those days.

Later in the week, Météo France has said that “gale force winds” are possible across the northern half of France on New Year's Eve, but forecasters have said that the models are not necessarily completely accurate this far out.