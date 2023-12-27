Advertisement

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 27 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023 16:49 CET
Weather alerts as storm Gerrit set to hit northern France
Waves crash over the coastline at Wimereux, Pas-de-Calais, during a storm in 2020. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

A storm battering Britain on Wednesday is set to affect departments in northern and northwest France, forecasters have warned.

Snow, rain and high winds from Storm Gerrit have caused widespread disruption in Britain, with travellers warned of delays and potentially hazardous conditions on their way home from the Christmas holidays.

Several British Airways flights have been cancelled, while major disruption has been reported on rail services between London and Luton, and LNER has advised passengers not to travel, because services are, "likely to be subject to significant delays and short notice alterations or cancellations" due to severe weather. 

Météo France, meanwhile, has put seven départements in Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France on early warning for high winds as the fringes of Storm Gerrit pass: Finistère, Morbihan, Côtes-d'Armor, Manche, Calvados, Pas-de-Calais and Nord.

So far, cross-Channel ferry services have not been affected by conditions, but significant delays are being reported at Dover because of “staff sickness within Police aux Frontières”.

Forecasters predict “strong gusts from Brittany to the Channel coast”, reaching the storm threshold of 100 km/h in western Brittany, and 80 km/h inland. In Normandy and Hauts-de-France, wind speeds will be between 70km/h and 80 km/h along the coast.

Météo France also warned that winds will remain strong, with gusts of up 50 90km/h, into Thursday and Friday, though it has not yet raised any alerts for those days. 

Later in the week, Météo France has said that “gale force winds” are possible across the northern half of France on New Year's Eve, but forecasters have said that the models are not necessarily completely accurate this far out.

