French word of the Day: Desolé v pardon

It's often the case in French that you'll find several words that mean basically the same thing, and it's not always easy to know which one is appropriate. Our new mini series looks at some of the most common word pairs, and sorts out which should be used and when.

Why do I need to know the difference between desolé and pardon?

In good news, you're probably not going to offend anyone if you get these two mixed up. But you might just come across as bizarrely serious and perhaps over-dramatic.

What is the difference?

There are a few ways to apologise in French.

The French word désolé is usually translated as 'sorry' and if you want to be more deliberate in your apology you can say the full phrase: je suis désolé(e).

However, unlike in English where we liberally scatter around the word 'sorry' even if we're not particularly sorry, a French person would be more likely reserve désolé for situations where real harm or discomfort has been caused.

Small inconveniences or mistakes are usually covered by a simple pardon, which is less formal and more frequently used.

So for example bumping into someone on public transport, apologising for not having the correct change or other minor inconveniences can all be covered with a pardon.

Examples

Pardon, je me suis trompé de numéro - Sorry, I have the wrong phone number

Désolé d'avoir manqué votre concert. J'ai dû travailler tard. - I'm sorry I missed your concert. I had to work late.

Alternatives

Toutes mes excuses - something of a false friend, this doesn't mean you're offering excuses, it means that you're offering apologies. It roughly translates as 'my apologies' or 'I apologise' and is used in more formal situations.

Je regrette - despite literally translating as 'I regret' you might also hear this one used as an apology. It's most commonly seen when famous people have been caught out doing something wrong and offer a public apology to their fans for the scandal.