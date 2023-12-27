Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike
The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's prime tourist attractions, was closed on Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower's operator said.
The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest "the current way it is managed", the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.
The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster", it said.
READ ALSO 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
SETE apologised to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday "to check their email".
The Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous landmark, attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners.
Eiffel died on December 27th, 1923, at the age of 91.
READ ALSO Things to see in Paris that aren't the Eiffel Tower
Comments
See Also
The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest "the current way it is managed", the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.
The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster", it said.
READ ALSO 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
SETE apologised to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday "to check their email".
The Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous landmark, attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners.
Eiffel died on December 27th, 1923, at the age of 91.
READ ALSO Things to see in Paris that aren't the Eiffel Tower
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.