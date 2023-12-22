What's open on Christmas Day in France?

Advertisement

Although France is renowned for having generous holidays, when it comes to Christmas there is perhaps less time off than you might expect, and some services never stop.

December 25th - which this year falls on a Monday - is a public holiday, but December 24th is a normal working day, while December 26th is only a holiday in the Alsace-Lorraine area in north-east France.

Some companies and offices will give their staff a few extra days off over the festive period, and some public buildings are likely to have slightly altered opening hours over Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement

But even though it is a holiday, quite a few things will be open on December 25th and there is less of a 'total shutdown' effect in France than there is in some other countries.

Public transport

City public transport runs all day on December 25th, albeit often with a slightly reduced timetable as there are usually fewer people travelling.

But mainline train services also run on Christmas Day, with many routes running a near-normal timetable. For example if you want to get from Paris to Bordeaux on December 25th, you have hourly TGV services to choose from.

Boulangeries, pâtisseries and florists

In most towns or city districts you will find at least one boulangerie or pâtisserie open in the morning only. This is to allow people to buy their breakfast pastries and fresh baguettes, but also to buy a festive bûche de noël.

The bûche is the traditional desert for Christmas dinner (it's a cake in the shape of a tree branch, paying homage to the pre-Christian tradition of the yule log) and although some people make their own it's much more common to go and buy a beautifully decorated one from the pâtisserie to make the centrepiece of your family dinner.

You may also see florists open in the morning only as well - flowers or plants are the traditional gift to take to your hostess, and with many people planning to spend the day with friends or family there is a brisk trade.

Supermarkets

Most large supermarkets will close on December 25th, although the Carrefour group says that some of its stores - mostly those in the Alps - will open on December 25th.

Advertisement

Because December 24th falls on a Sunday this year, several chains have said that they will open on a Sunday, or will have longer opening hours than the normal Sunday half-day, to allow people to stock up for Christmas.

In cities the smaller mini-market stores will often open for just a few hours in either the morning or the afternoon.

Other shops

Most other shops will close for the day, as will shopping malls - although if you're in Paris, the fancy department store La Samaritaine will open from 12 noon until 8pm.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies operate a rota system on Sundays and public holidays, and Christmas is no different. The system ensures that at least one pharmacy is open in each area - you can find your nearest by searching on Google for 'pharmacie de garde' plus the name of your town.

Most doctors will not be working, but if you need a home visit you can call SOS Médecins.

READ ALSO How to access out-of-hours care in France

Hospital emergency departments and ambulances will be working as normal should you need them - you can get an ambulance by dialling 15, or the European emergency number 112.

Restaurants and cafés

This one depends on the owners, of course, but some restaurants and cafés do open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and often serve special menus.

On December 24th you're likely to see groaning platters of seafood, while December 25th is usually a set menu of luxury food - they usually book up long in advance but famous Paris restaurants like Le Train Bleu offer Christmas specials.

Tourist attractions

Most tourist attractions are closed on December 25th, and others are open with limited options - for example you can climb the Eiffel Tower but guided tours are not available and the restaurants are not open.

Churches will be open but are closed to tourists when services are ongoing, which happens several times a day over the Christmas period.

Christmas markets

If you fancy getting into the festive mood, most of the bigger Christmas markets open on December 25th so you can have a vin chaud and go on some rides.