La Belle Vie: Why the French love 'franglais' and France's top Christmas dishes

French people tend to be very proud of their language and its many complexities. I've found that any joke about the difficulty of learning the subjunctive is bound to get a chuckle out of a French person. Often, they respond with a memory about the dictée (grammar and spelling tests) in primary school.

But I was surprised to learn that there are those who take the French language so seriously that they spend hours every day seeking out French language news articles that have allowed in a few 'anglicismes' (English words).

One such person is Daniel De Poli - he has spent the last 30 years fighting to keep French free of English and I spoke to him about his passion (and he was keen to tell me he has nothing against anglophones, he just doesn't like English words creeping into French).

Meet the Frenchman dedicated to protecting his language from English

Anglicisms are always a polarising topic in France, but in my experience young people raised in the shadow of the internet and streaming platforms love them. It always catches me off guard when English swear words are casually thrown into a conversation in French (albeit with French pronunciation).

In recent years, I've noticed this happening more and more. Sometimes I even find myself missing the punchline not due to misunderstanding the French, but rather because I did not catch the English words masked beneath a heavy French accent. On top of that, seemingly random English words are often chucked into French adverts, like a recent billboard for Ricard that read 'born à Marseille'.

Franglais: Why do French adverts love to use English words?

After four years of living in France, I would like to say that I am starting to gain a better understanding of French jokes and humour, even if unexpected franglais sometimes goes over my head.

Last week, The Local published an article listing some of France's best comedy films, and this sparked a lot of conversation both in my household and at work (I have been assigned a 'watchlist' for the Christmas holidays). Apparently, it got readers talking too, as many had their own suggestions to offer.

Readers recommend: The best French comedy films and TV series

If you have some time over the Christmas holidays, I recommend bingeing some of those comedy classics. French jokes tend to be highly referential, and if you can quote Le père Noël est une ordure then you will surely impress everyone at your Christmas dinner table.

Speaking of Christmas dinner tables, another way to set yourself up for success is to take some time to review the politesse and dining rules you'll be expected to follow if partaking in a French repas de Noël. Remember: don't spread the foie gras!

The French dining rules you'll need to follow at Christmas

Aside from foie gras, there are plenty of other classic dishes you will likely come across if celebrating an authentic French Christmas.

The 12 dishes that make up a classic French Christmas feast

And finally, why eat oysters at Christmastime to begin with? The tradition of eating seafood on Christmas Eve in France dates back many centuries, and it is connected to the Catholic church.

Oysters - a shellfish that always feel rather luxurious to me - were once considered peasant food.

Why do the French eat so much seafood at Christmas?