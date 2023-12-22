French Word of the Day: Je m'en fiche vs. Je m'en fous
While they are roughly the same, one of these French expressions would be a little more shocking in front of your in-laws.
These French words are both ways to say ‘I don’t care’, but there are some important differences around the context in which they should be used.
It's often the case in French that you'll find several words that mean basically the same thing, and it's not always easy to know which one is appropriate. Our new mini series looks at some of the most common word pairs, and sorts out which should be used and when.
Why do I need to know the difference between je m'en fiche and je m'en fous?
Because both are colloquial, but one can be a bit offensive and should only be used in certain situations.
What is the difference?
Je m’en fiche (roughly pronounced juh mahn feesh) and je m’en fous (roughly pronounced juh mahn foo) are both expressions you might hear when trying to decide on a restaurant with your friends - as they both roughly translate to ‘I don’t care’.
Your French friend might casually say je m'en fiche when asked about which movie to see or what type of wine to order. It is a bit colloquial, but not really vulgar. You could say this around children.
In contrast, je m'en fous might not go over so well with your boss. It would best be translated as 'I don't give a shit' in English (or something a tad ruder).
It's perhaps wise to refrain from using it in front of French in-laws, old ladies, or others who potentially could take offence, but it's pretty safe to use among friends.
Examples
As-tu une préférence pour le choix du film à regarder ? / Non, je m'en fiche. - Do you have a preference for which movie to watch? / No, I don't care.
Il s'est excusé ? Je m'en fous. C'est un con. - He apologised? I don't give a shit. He's a jerk.
