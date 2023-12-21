PODCAST: Does French immigration law spell bad news for foreigners and how Catholic is France?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to talk about all the latest from France.

We're once again talking about France's controversial immigration bill, which made headlines this week after France's parliament adopted final text on Tuesday night was radically different from the original bill proposed by Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

The Local's team will take you through some of the changes, from migration quotas and language tests to mandatory deposits for foreign students.

We're also discussing France's historic status as 'the eldest daughter of the Church', and whether the country still merits this title. As the number of practising Catholics has been declining since the mid-20th century, The Local gives you a picture of which French people still consider themselves to be catholique.

Did you know there are thousands of knights in France? While these days you may not find too many men in armour on horseback, the title is still given out (and taken away from) people of 'outstanding merit'.

And the sunny, southern French city of Montpellier has recently made public transport free for residents. We take a look at the other French towns eyeing free or reduced price transportation.

Finally, The Local takes aim at the stereotype that French people do not have a sense of humour by offering you some of our favourite comedy films to binge over the Christmas holidays.

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE.