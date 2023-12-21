French films with English subtitles to watch in January 2024

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation isn’t slowing down in its mission to introduce anglophones to French cinema. As 2024 dawns, it has arranged seven screenings in the first month alone.

Here’s what’s on offer.

Soudain Seuls (Suddenly Alone)

Details Friday, January 5th, at Club de L’Étoile (14, rue Troyon, Paris). Themed walking tour starting at 5pm, drinks from 7pm, screening at 8pm. Tickets €8-€10 available here.

Thomas Bidegain’s castaway drama stars Gilles Lellouche and Mélanie Thierry as a couple whose planned relationship-saving round-the-world sailing adventure turns into a battle for life and death after a violent storm off the South American coast forces them to seek shelter in an abandoned whaling station.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDJHiLUcjYI

La Vénus d’Argent (Spirit of Ecstasy)

Details Thursday, January 11th, at Luminor (20 Rue du Temple, Paris). Drinks from 7pm, screening at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with director Héléna Klotz. Tickets €7-€11 available here.

The 24-year-old daughter (Jeanne Francoeur) of a single police officer father sets out to make it in the world of finance – and discovers money isn’t the root of all happiness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Kk0QshtQBk

Vigneronnes (Winegrowers)

Details Sunday, January 14th, at Luminor (20 Rue du Temple, Paris). Wine and cheese tasting with Emily Lester Fouilleroux from 7pm, screening at 8pm. Tickets €7-€11 available here.

Film-maker Guillaume Bodin follows a handful of female winemakers in this heartstring-tugging documentary.

La Fille de son Père (No Love Lost)

Details Friday, January 19th, at L’Entrepôt (7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris). Drinks from 7pm, Screening at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with director Erwan Le Duc. Tickets €7-€8.50 available here.

A bittersweet, occasionally laugh-out-loud tale of a single father who – as his daughter turns 16 – recognises his ex-wife during a television news report. The past, as it is wont to do, duly resurfaces in chaotic style… Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, and Céleste Brunnquell star.

Chien de la Casse (Junkyard Dog)

Details Sunday, January 21st, at Le Balzac (1 Rue Balzac, Paris). Drinks from 7pm, Screening at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with director Erwan Le Duc. Tickets €3.50 on the door, or available online here.

First love intrudes on the childhood friendship of two young men (Anthony Bajon and Raphaël Quenard) in the sleepy south of France.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCv83D3CQOY

Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady (The Three Musketeers: Milady)

Details Thursday, January 25th, at L’Arlequin (76 Rue de Rennes, Paris). Women of Paris tour from 4:30pm, Drinks from 7pm, Screening at 8pm. Tickets €8.50 - €11.

Swashes are buckled from the opening prison-break-with-moat-dive scene to the last while Eva Green smoulders in the second instalment of Martin Bourboulon’s hectic 21st-century take on the classic French tale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1HfovIccgw&t=24s

Bienvenue Chez les Ch’tis (Welcome to the Sticks)

Details Monday, January 29th, at Luminor (20 Rue du Temple, Paris). Drinks from 7pm, stand-up comedy with Hugo Gertner and screening at 8pm. Tickets €12 – €16.

Post office mandarin Kad Merad is transferred from his cushy and only slightly fraudulently obtained job in the Côte d’Azur to a one-horse town in the far north of France. Dany Boon directs and stars in the box-office smash of a feelgood comedy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLRTtHByPn4