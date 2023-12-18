How does France’s revolutionary calendar work?

Advertisement

The short-lived French Revolutionary Calendar (calendrier révolutionnaire français), aka the French Republican Calendar (calendrier républicain français) was created and implemented during the French Revolution to replace the Gregorian calendar in France.

And it's different - really very different indeed . . .

Why?

There was a lot of zeal in early Revolutionary / Republican France. And the calendar was part of the rush to wipe away religious, particularly Catholic, and royalist influences from French life.

Starting at that base point, it’s easy to see why, then, they’d probably consider a calendar introduced by Pope Gregory XIII 200 years earlier as an outmoded concept of a discredited ancien régime.

And they were very keen on decimalisation, too – the modern metric system and decimalisation of currency had their origins here.

As well as the calendar, they attempted to overhaul thousands of years of history and maths dating back to ancient Egypt and Babylon to create a new clock that divided the day into 10 equal ‘hours’ of 100 minutes, themselves made up of 100 seconds.

This was introduced just in France?

No. It was used in government records in France and other areas under French rule during this period, including Belgium, Luxembourg, and parts of the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Malta, and Italy.

How long was it used for?

Is this a trick question, given we’re talking about an entirely new calendar system? In Gregorian calendar terms, France’s revolutionary/republican calendar was used from September 1793 to 1805, and for 18 days by the Paris Commune in 1871.

As for the 10-hour day, that didn’t last at all. It was officially suspended in April 1795, although some cities continued to use it as late as 1801, and clocks were made showing decimal time.

Who came up with the idea?

Actually, some very clever people. This wasn't simply political will trying to trump reality.

An early prototype, with 10-day weeks and renamed months was suggested by philosopher Sylvain Maréchal in his Almanach des Honnêtes-gens (Almanac of Honest People) in 1788. And the calendar was created by a commission led by politicians Gilbert Romme, Claude Joseph Ferry and Charles-François Dupuis.

They worked with chemist Louis-Bernard Guyton de Morveau, mathematician and astronomer Joseph-Louis Lagrange, astronomer Jérôme Lalande, mathematician Gaspard Monge, astronomer and naval geographer Alexandre Guy Pingré, and the poet, actor and playwright Fabre d'Églantine, who invented the names of the months.

How did it work?

The year began – per the Republican calendar – on the day of the autumn equinox in Paris. So, around September 22nd, in current counting. It was made up of 12 months, each of 30 days. A month contained three 10-day weeks (there’s that decimal thing again) called décades. The 10th day, called décadi, was a day of rest, in the Sunday style.

The days of the week in very secular Revolutionary France were named as follows: primidi (first day), duodi (second day), tridi (third day, you get the picture), quartidi, quintidi, sextidi, septidi, octidi, nonidi, décadi.

As for the months, the idea was to celebrate the natural world and French agriculture so many of them are themed around the weather or patterns of the farming year. They are;

Autumn: Vendémiaire, Brumaire, Frimaire (roughly translating as the wine harvest month, the foggy month and the frosty month)

Winter: Nivôse, Pluviôse, Ventôse (the snowy month, the rainy month, the windy month)

Spring: Germinal, Floréal, Prairial (the germination month, the flowery month, the meadow month)

Summer: Messidor, Thermidor, Fructidor (the harvest month, the hot month, the fruit month)

Ummm…

You’ve spotted that 30 times 12 doesn’t quite make up a year? Or you’ve noticed the minor leap year problem? Or both? Yes. In fairness, so did revolutionary boffins.

The five or six extra days needed to round things up to a solar year were placed after the final month of each year and known as complementary days – these were considered national holidays, which is nice.

In truth, it wasn’t entirely mad – at least, not by the conventions of calendar calculations. The Ancient Egyptians had done something similar a couple of thousand years earlier.

And the period of four years between leap years was to be called a "Franciade" in honour of the four years it had taken for Revolutionary leaders to establish a republican government.

Well, no, we were thinking about what the years…

That was another issue. Originally, the plan was to set the start date of the new calendar at July 14th, 1789, which – you’ll recall – is quite an important date in Revolutionary history. This was the start of the Era of Liberty.

But, on what we would call January 2nd, 1792, legislators in the Assembly agreed that the fourth year of the Era of Liberty had started (by our calendar) on January 1st, 1792 – which then defined that the first year of the Era of Liberty started on January 1st, 1789.

Got that? Now, park it. France’s First Republic was proclaimed on September 21st, 1792. It was decided that this would be known as Year I (so, 1792 = Year I). Year II officially began on January 1st, 1793… at least until the new calendar was introduced, which set the beginning of Year II on September 22nd, 1793.

The First Republic ended with the coronation of Napoleon I as Emperor on 11 Frimaire, Year XIII, or December 2nd, 1804. Napoleon declared the calendar officially abolished on January 1st, 1806 (10 Nivôse Year XIV). But, in truth, it had been failing for some time.

How so?

The 10-hour day had fallen early, but the French Revolution is generally considered to have ended with the coup of 18 Brumaire, Year VIII (otherwise known as November 9th, 1799), the coup d'état of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Two years later, the Concordat of 1801 re-established the Roman Catholic Church as an official institution in France. The concordat took effect from Easter Sunday, 28 Germinal, Year XI (April 8th, 1802).

On that date the seven-day week returned, with its pagan godly names and Sunday as a day of rest. However, the other attributes of the republican calendar remained until Napoleon abolished them.