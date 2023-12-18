French government says 'agreement is possible' on immigration bill

Advertisement

His government has been seeking to push through legislation to harden France's immigration law but members of the right-wing and left-wing opposition last week joined forces to vote down the draft law without even debating the measures.

The government, which does not have a majority in parliament, has been locked in intense talks with the opposition in a bid to rescue the legislation over the past week.

READ ALSO What does France's immigration bill drama mean for foreigners and second-home owners?

A mixed parliamentary commission consisting of seven upper house senators and seven lower house lawmakers was expected to meet on Monday afternoon in a bid to thrash out a compromise text.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin indicated that agreement with the rightwing Les Républicains, whose cooperation is crucial, was possible.

"We are closer to an agreement than a disagreement," Darmanin, who has championed the bill, said on French television channel LCI.

"At this stage we cannot speak of an agreement" but "it is progressing positively," he said.

He added that "a lot of details" had yet to be agreed upon.

"We also have our red lines, we cannot accept just anything."

But Bruno Retailleau, who presides over Les Républicains' group in the Senate, said the new version of the bill, adopted after a meeting on Sunday evening, was "not completely satisfactory."

The failure of the bill would be a "magnificent" boost for hard-right figurehead Marine Le Pen, Darmanin said.

"Madame Le Pen doesn't want these solutions, she wants problems," he said.

Originally proposed by Macron's centrist government with a mix of steps to expel more undocumented people and improve migrants' integration, the draft law has been hardened during its earlier passage through the upper house, which is controlled by the right.

The current version has however been criticised by both the far right and the far left for opposing reasons.

Advertisement

The left have said the bill should be dropped, while the far right say Macron's plan to reform immigration law does not go far enough.

The outcome is deeply frustrating for Macron, who many see as a potential lame duck as he sits out the rest of his term without being able to stand for a third time in 2027.

French daily Le Monde said Macron faced the risk of political "paralysis".

"Anxious to move quickly, he runs the risk of granting too many concessions to Les Républicains," said the newspaper.

Advocacy groups have criticised the bill, saying France relies on migrants including undocumented workers in many industries.