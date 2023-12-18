France to probe police motorbike accident that killed a pedestrian
French prosecutors said they have opened an investigation into the death in Paris last week of a man hit by a police motorbike.
The probe by the national police's internal investigative unit will seek to determine the "circumstances" of the fatal incident, the prosecutors said, confirming a report on the investigative website Mediapart.
The man was hit crossing a street December 12th by a motorbike from the controversial Brav-M unit, which has been accused of violent against demonstrations.
The policeman was trying to avoid another vehicle when he hit an elderly man who was crossing the road, police officials said.
The police biker was not driving at excess speed, they added.
The victim was badly injured and died two days later in hospital, Mediapart reported. The prosecutors confirmed his death but not the date.
Another police source said the victim had been very drunk at the time "which probably explains the accident".
Brav-M, French shorthand for motorised brigade to suppress violent actions, was created in 2019 in response to the so-called "Yellow Vest" protests.
Their role was to provide the police with a fast-reaction force to break up violent protests and arrest the ringleaders.
They have been the subject of several probes for alleged excessive violence, particularly during demonstrations in early 2023 against the government's controversial pension reforms.
Leftwing opposition parties have called for the unit to be disbanded.
