Missing UK teen found in France set to be repatriated Saturday

Advertisement

Alex Batty, a British teen who went missing six years ago and was found this week in France, will be repatriated on Saturday "in the late afternoon", the Toulouse prosecutor told AFP.

He will take off for London from the southern French city of Toulouse, "accompanied by several British police officers", said magistrate Antoine Leroy.

Batty will be returned to his maternal grandmother, with whom the British justice system entrusted his custody before his mother abducted him in 2017 while on holiday in Spain.

For six years, including two in France, he lived a "nomadic" life in a "spiritual "community", never staying more than several months in the same place.

READ MORE: Missing British teenager found in south-west France after six years

The teen was found in the middle of the night by a delivery driver after he had escaped and was walking along a road for four days, the deputy prosecutor had said at a press conference on Friday evening.

Advertisement

He is in good health and does not appear to have been abused in the years since his abduction.

His mother, Melanie Batty, has yet to be found and could be in Finland, Leroy said.