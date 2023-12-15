La Belle Vie: France's best comedies and regional food, and the secrets of the tricolore sash

Advertisement

If you are ever trying to find the origins of a particular symbol, cultural norm, or rule in France, it's usually a good bet to go back to the French Revolution (and if it's not that it will almost certainly be Napoleon).

For example, take the colours of tricolore flag: the blue and red colours came from the cockades worn by the revolutionaries who stormed the Bastille while the white was the colour of the French monarchy - having the three together was originally intended to signify unity.

You will see those three colours on the sashes that French elected officials wear on formal ocassions. But here's a fun fact: there are some small details about the tricolore sash - like the order of the colours and the fringe at the bottom - that could help you tell different politicians apart.

How to tell French politicians apart by their sashes

I learned that you can use the tricolore sash to figure out the role of a French politician a few days ago, after The Local France's editor, Emma Pearson, noticed a stray comment in director Ladj Ly's new film Bâtiment 5.

I've noticed that whenever French cinema comes up in conversation, people tend to recommend films that offer a social critique of French society or those that demonstrate the complexity of France's 'seventh art'. People rarely recommend or even discuss French comedies.

However, there are some great films (and a couple of TV series) that we think are pretty funny, and we hope might persuade others likewise.

Think the French aren't funny? Try these classic films

For foreigners, catching onto French humour can be a challenge. There are references you do not understand, and sometimes there are words or expressions you've never heard of.

If you learned French in school like me, then you learned a very different type of French than that which is spoken on the streets of Bordeaux or Lyon.

Here are some of the phrases you probably won't hear while sitting down to watch Dix Pour Cent.

Nine French words that the French just don't use

If you have not made a lot of French friends, TV shows and movies are a great way to learn slang and informal language.

They are also helpful for getting a sense of different parts of France, but of course to get a real glimpse of the country, you have to travel. Might I suggest turning your trip into a foodie's bucket list? We've put together a list of the best dishes from each part of France.

The one food you need to try from every part of France

While you're in the spirit of planning your next gastronomic adventure across France, consider travelling by train.

Most high-speed trains in France have a food carriage, so you can snack on a sandwich or sip a glass of wine while watching the scenery go by. Plus, there is a new night train route going from Paris to Aurillac, located in the historic region of Auvergne, which is known for a wide assortment of delicious cheeses.

9 new train routes in France in 2024

And finally, after discussing the benefits of travelling by train, I should mention that having a car to explore France can be helpful especially in small towns and rural areas.

Most of the time, I would not recommend renting a car if you are planning a trip to Paris, but there are a few circumstances where it might be worthwhile.

Reader Question: Should I rent a car in Paris?