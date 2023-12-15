French Word of the Day: Illuminé

Advertisement

Why do I need to know illuminé?

Because you might see this word used to describe a person, but it’s not exactly a compliment.

What does it mean?

Illuminé - roughly pronounced ee-loo-me-nay - means ‘illuminated’ or 'lit up' most of the time, and it is used to describe inanimate objects, like a lamp or a billboard.

However, the word has a second meaning that can be applied to people, and it does not mean someone who is enlightened in the scientific or literary sense.

Illuminé is often translated as ‘lunatic’, ‘fanatic’ and ‘devout’ in English, but none of these words capture the full meaning of the French term.

Generally, it is used to describe a person who is a bit odd and who is either part of a religious cult or blindly holds strong, unconventional beliefs (usually religious beliefs).

To the average person, an illuminé might have a seemingly irrational set of beliefs, but it is less insulting than calling someone ‘crazy’.

Use it like this

Facebook prévoit de sévir contre les illuminés de QAnon. - Facebook is planning to crackdown on the QAnon crazies

Ils nous ont accusés d'être des illuminés qui ne comptent que sur la prière et n'agissent pas. - They accused us of being fanatics who only rely on prayer and do not take action.

Il m’a dit que sa mère était un peu illuminée - He told me that his mum was a bit of a fanatic